What happened earlier

The FTSE/Xinhua China A50 has drifted lower since the break of its former intermediate term support at 11000.

Key elements

Current price action has reacted off from the upper boundary of a short-term descending channel in place since 28 January 2015 at 10540.

The 10540 resistance also corresponds closely to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 23 January 2015 high to 02 February 2015 low.

The hourly RSI still remains bearish below its resistances.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 10540

Support: 10030

Next resistance: 10900/10960

Conclusion

As long as the 10540 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may see a further downside movement to target the 10030 level.

On the other hand, a break above 10540 is likely to see a push up towards the next resistance at 10900/10960.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.