What happened yesterday

The FTSE/Xinhua China A50 has pierced below the daily pivotal support at 10540/10480 and drifted down towards the range support. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

Current price action is still above the trendline support of the range configuration in place since 19 January 2015.

The 11200/11300 trendline resistance also corresponds with the 0.764 Fibonacci projection from 19 January 2015 low to 02 February 2015 low.

The hourly RSI oscillator has managed to bounce from the trendline support close to its oversold region.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 10270

Resistance: 10810 & 11200/11300

Next support: 10030/9980

Conclusion

Watch the daily pivotal support at 10270 for a potential rebound towards 10810 in the first instance. Only a break above 10810 is likely to trigger a further push up towards the range top resistance at 11200/11300.

On the other hand, a break below 10270 may see a further push down towards 19 January 2015 swing low at 10030/9980.

