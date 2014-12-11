Since our last write-up on the China stock market dated on 31 October 2014, the widely followed benchmark FTSE Xinhua China A50 Index has surpassed our expected target set at 8042/8144. Please click on this link for more details on our previous highlight.

The Index has staged a remarkable rally of 35% to print a high of 10517 on 09 December 2014 through the bullish breakout of its former long-term trendline resistance on 31 October 2014. In a short span of two months, it has recorded a year to date return of 40%, thus making it one of the best performing stock market in 2014!

Let’s us take a look at its current technical elements.

Key elements

Current price action is coming close to a significant graphical resistance zone at 10560/11140 which coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 03 August 2009 high to 17 March 2014 low (see weekly chart).

An impending weekly “Spinning Top” candlestick has been formed right below the 10560 resistance which suggests that the “bulls” are getting indecisive to push the Index higher (see weekly chart).

The intermediate term Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal and still has room for further downside towards its extreme “oversold” level (see daily chart).

The 20-day Moving Average is coming to act as a support at around 8700 (see daily chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key resistance): 10560

Support: 9110 & 8700/8400

Next resistance: 11140

Conclusion

The current upside movement appears to be overextended and as long as the 10560 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the China A50 Index is likely to shape an intermediate term (1 to 3 months) correction towards 9110 follow by 8700/8400 before resuming its major bullish trend.

On the other hand, a break above 10560 may see the Index push northwards to target the next resistance at 11140.

Source: Charts are from City Index Advantage & eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.