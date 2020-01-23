FTSE To 7366 As Coronavirus Fears Persist

Quite simply traders are not prepared to keep risk on the table until there is more clarity over how this will develop. With 16 cases suspected in the US, 4 in Scotland and over 600 in China markets remain fearful.

Levels to watch:

The FTSE dropped 0.8% across Thursday, hitting a 5 week low of 7501 in its 4th straight session of losses.

Immediate support can be seen at 7455/ (low 8th Jan & 50 sma), before the bears will look to target 7366, the 100 sma.

On the flip side resistance exists at 7645 (yesterday’s) , before 7680 and 7730 (high 30th July)



