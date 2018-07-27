FTSE through 7700 dollar steady after US GDP

The FTSE charged higher on Friday, pushing through 7700 putting it in line for a third consecutive weekly gain. Strong corporate updates from Reckitt Benckiser, Pearson and BT offered support to the index, as did a weaker pound.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 27, 2018 11:33 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The FTSE charged higher on Friday, pushing through 7700 putting it in line for a third consecutive weekly gain. Strong corporate updates from Reckitt Benckiser, Pearson and BT offered support to the index, as did a weaker pound.

Reckitt Benckiser back to its best
Reckitt Benckiser topped the FTSE leader board jumping over 8% on strong results. After a run of bad news for the firm, stronger than forecast sales and an improved outlook reminded investors of what Reckitt Benckiser was capable of before its series of one off disasters across the year including a cyber-attack and failed Scholl footcare launch.

Exports boost US GDP 
US GDP printed at a very solid 4.1%, this was marginally lower than the consensus estimate of 4.2% and significantly below top end estimates of 5%. The US economy experiencing the fastest rate of expansion since 2014, thanks to increased consumer spending, business investment and government spending. Exports were also a big influence, most likely as foreign buyer purchased ahead of any tit for tat measures which could be implement by the US or its trade rivals.

This trade effect is expected to be a one off, with repetition in subsequent quarters very unlikely. Instead there is growing concern that the trade tensions will start to negatively impact the growth figure going forwards as tariffs result in higher costs, and collapsing orders, particularly in commodities such as soybeans and pork. The growth number and the impact of the trade tensions on it will come under increasing scrutiny as we move closer to the midterm elections, where President Trump is running the risk of losing control of at least one house of Congress.

The dollar was little changed following the impressive growth figure, trading flat versus a basket of currencies and remaining elevated versus the weaker pound.

Michel Barnier limits pounds gains
The pound remained close to the flatline across Friday after EU Chief negotiator Michel Barnier rejected a central part to Theresa May’s Brexit plan, making a hard Brexit increasingly more likely. With both the EU and the UK standing by their red lines, moving forward past this stalemate is next to impossible. A hard, messy Brexit appears to be the way forward and at $1.31 it is very likely that the pound isn’t pricing that in yet. There will now be a two week break until Brexit talks begin again in mid-August and when they do, the countdown will be on to the October deadline, this is expected to bring with it increased volatility in the pound as we move towards the Autumn.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.