FTSE takes cue from weaker Asian session

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 7, 2020 5:23 AM
1 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

A weaker trading session in Asia is spilling into London trading where a meagre offering of corporate news is failing to prop up the market.

Hargreaves Lansdown, NMC Health and mining firms have slipped to the bottom of the FTSE in performance terms while the newly merged Just Eat Takeaway.com is trading up 1.27%.

Coronavirus news is stealing slightly fewer headlines than earlier this week but the spread of the virus continues apace leaving epidemiologists worried that it has yet to reach its peak over the next two months. Among the most affected FTSE stocks is luxury goods firm Burberry which had to temporarily close 24 out of its 64 shops in mainland China. The company’s shares slipped 0.84% .

More worryingly China decided to delay the release of its January trade data which were due out today and will instead publish them together with its February numbers. The coronavirus lockdown started on 23 January, just a day before the country was about to close down for Chinese New Year, and the move could be an attempt to obscure the real impact of the virus even before it became fully public.  

Weak German data hits euro

German industrial production dropped month-on-month in December, which is not unexpected given that Germany takes extended Christmas holidays, but more worryingly it also showed a material decline compared with the same month last year, down 6.8%. This combined with yesterday’s factory orders showing the fastest fall in the last ten years is beginning to paint a picture of an economy sliding towards recession, hit by trade wars and Brexit.

Currency traders sold off the euro against both the dollar and the pound. Sterling, on the other hand, is being propped up by stronger housing data showing house prices have risen at the fastest pace in two years.

Related tags: Forex Euro UK 100

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq tumbles, Oil hits new highs
Yesterday 07:03 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
Yesterday 03:03 PM
Standard deviation explained
Yesterday 02:57 PM
EMA explained: Trading with exponential moving averages
Yesterday 02:05 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
Yesterday 12:46 PM
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Bank notes of different currencies
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 11:30 AM
    Research
    USD/JPY nears 145 – is risk building for a reversal around these highs?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 05:13 AM
      Market chart
      AUD/USD, USD/JPY ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 11th August 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 10, 2023 11:28 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY analysis: Slightly softer US CPI increases chance of Fed policy hold
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        August 10, 2023 04:41 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.