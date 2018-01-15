FTSE Struggles as Pound Hits post Brexit High and Carillion Collapses

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 15, 2018 10:50 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

European bourses spent much of the day in the red, on Monday, as a stronger euro and pound capped valuations. The Dax is heading towards the close 0.2% lower, whilst the FTSE is off by 0.1%. 

Pound & Euro extend gains against dollar 

The pound continues to capitalise on the weaker dollar, with GBP/USD is extending its gains into territory not seen since the Brexit referendum, back in June 2016. In addition to dollar weakness, hopes of a softer Brexit also continue to support the pound, following comments by the Spanish and Dutch finance ministers at the end of last week that they would push for a close tie between the UK and Europe post Brexit. 

These comments, which have since been down played by the corresponding governments have reawakened hopes of a soft Brexit. As a result, the pound is targeting $1.38, having jumped 250 points since early Friday. The EUR/USD was also seen extending gains in Monday’s session helped along by Friday’s political developments in Germany. 

The markets continued cheer a breakthrough in coalition talks between the SPD and Angela Merkel’s CDU party, ending months of political vacuum. The news has seen the euro jump close to 270 points versus the dollar since the announcement on Friday. Meanwhile the dollar continues to languish at multi year lows and a lack of fresh impetus leaves investors extending the previous selloff. 

Collapse of Carillion hits the government & other FTSE 250 firms 

In corporate news, there were no doubts over what the main story was, as British construction and service provider Carillion went into liquidation, thanks to its debt pile of £1.5 billion. Whilst the government has confirmed that it will continue to pay for Carillion worker which are providing public services, so as to reduce the impact, it was a costly mistake by the government to continue handing out contracts to the troubled firm, despite several profit warnings. Other firms in the FTSE 250 were also hit by the fall of Carillion, such as Galliford Try which has confirmed that they will take a financial hit from the collapse of Carillion. Galliford Try will now have to fork out an extra £40 million to complete a joint venture that it was working on with the failed group. Galliford Try traded close to 7% lower. Meanwhile, sector peer Balfour Beatty was also off by 3% moving into the close. 

US markets closed for public holiday 

The US markets are closed today for Martin Luther King Day; however, US futures are trading firmly higher, boosted by the weak dollar and optimism over earning season. Fourth quarter earnings releases will continue on Tuesday with the likes of Citigroup, United Health and Charles Schwab among those reporting.

Related tags: Euro Shares market Sterling UK 100 GBP

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Today 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 19, 2025 07:41 PM
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 16, 2025 02:00 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.