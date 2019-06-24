FTSE slightly stronger ahead of G20

European markets are cautiously optimistic, with the FTSE trading 0.15% higher ahead of the G20 gathering of Presidents and Prime Ministers later this week, which will bring the China-US trade dispute back on the agenda.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 24, 2019 6:13 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
European markets are cautiously optimistic, with the FTSE trading 0.15% higher ahead of the G20 gathering of Presidents and Prime Ministers later this week, which will bring the China-US trade dispute back on the agenda.

The DAX is under more pressure than other gauges, being weighed down by a decline in Daimler shares after the company issued its third profit warning this year. In London services companies are trading stronger while travel firms and supermarkets are pulling the index lower.

The guessing and second-guessing of the potential outcome of the Trump-Xi talks expected at some point during the G20 meetings at the end of this week, will keep the markets on their toes.

Tech stocks and related companies will also be in focus after the US blacklisted five Chinese IT firms involved in military-related applications Friday fuelling investors’ concerns that China will respond with a similar countermeasure.

Turkish lira in spotlight as opposition wins Istanbul spot

The beleaguered Turkish lira is back in the spotlight after the re-run of the Istanbul election confirmed that the opposition party won the city mayoral seat despite objections from President Erdogan. The currency firmed up to 5.7450 against the dollar and could see some more activity before the election dust settles.

In contrast, the pound is losing ground as the battle for leadership of the Tory party becomes a two-horse race, with only Boris Johnson and foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt left in the running. The final vote is still weeks away and the uncertainty is set to keep the pound in limbo.


Please note these products may not be available in all region.
Please note this product may not be available to trade in all regions.Please note this product may not be available to trade in all regions.Please note this product may not be available to trade in all regions.Please note this product may not be available to trade in all regions.

Related tags: UK 100 Germany 40 GBP

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: China, OPEC, and US Inflation
Today 01:00 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Climbs Towards 2024 High
Today 08:00 AM
EUR/USD forecast remains bearish ahead of US CPI
Today 03:00 AM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Charge Resistance
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Weekly equities forecast: US banks earnings - JP Morgan, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK 100 articles

Research
FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
By:
Joshua Warner
August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 20, 2023 07:07 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 Analysis: AO World pops on return to profit – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 5, 2023 07:15 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.