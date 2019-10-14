FTSE slides lower on Brexit deadlock Chinese data

Weak Chinese data & a lack of progress in Brexit talks weighs on FTSE

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 14, 2019 6:10 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE started the week in a more downbeat mode as Brexit negotiations failed to make any progress over the weekend and Chinese data showed how much damage the Sino-US tariff war is doing to the country’s trade. Chinese imports have now been shrinking for five months and the September data showed a deeper contraction than in previous months.

Although the US and China made some progress late last week and President Trump suspended tariffs due to come in in mid-October the damage from the existing trade restrictions are being felt.

Sterling drops as talks reach deadlock

The pound has dropped like a pebble overnight after Brexit negotiations didn’t lead to any significant progress over the weekend. Sterling had bounced to levels not seen since the beginning of the year after Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart indicated that they might have a solution to the Brexit deadlock. However, hopes of a resolution were dashed after EU negotiators commented that the are not getting even into the ballpark range of where they would like to be with negotiations. This gives Boris Johnson only one more week to pull the rabbit out of the hat. The pound has in the meantime slipped back to 1.2565.

Oil slides on weak Chinese data

With the situation in the Gulf seemingly quiet for the moment the oil market’s focus has turned back to the slowing global demand. Prices are coasting along the $60 level but activity is fairly unconvincing.

Related tags: Crude Oil Indices Sterling UK 100

Latest market news

View more
Crude oil outlook: WTI plunges on Gaza ceasefire news, China concerns
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Downtrend to Extend to New 2024 Lows?
Yesterday 08:00 PM
GBP/USD Forecast: BoE and Fed rate cut expectations remain in focus
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Gold Forecast: Bond yields and geopolitics on the radar as traders’ eye fresh highs
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ rises after earnings from Meta, AMZN & a strong NFP report
February 2, 2024 02:10 PM
US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
February 2, 2024 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Energy
WTI technical analysis: Crude oil turns positive - Technical Tuesday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
January 30, 2024 05:30 PM
    Oil refinery
    Risks for crude oil and gold skewing higher as geopolitical tensions build
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 29, 2024 05:26 AM
      Energy
      Unseasonal inventory plunge has crude oil bulls eyeing upside
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 25, 2024 02:19 AM
        Oil drilling in sea
        Crude oil outlook boosted by geopolitics and easing demand fears
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 24, 2024 05:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.