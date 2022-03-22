FTSE rises to a 3-week high. Where next?

The FTSE has risen for the past 5 days despite the Russian war and rising inflation. Here we look at why the index is outperforming its European peers and where is could go from here.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 22, 2022 3:17 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

FTSE rises for a fifth straight day

The FTSE is climbing for a fifth straight session and trades at a 3-week high despite ongoing geopolitical risks and concerns over surging inflation.

Given the current environment the FTSE is standing out amongst its European peers for all the right reasons, and this comes down to the composition of the index, which is heavily weighted in commodity stocks and banks.

Oil majors

Amid the fallout from the Russian war oil and gas prices are surging. Whilst higher energy prices are a headwind for almost every sector, it is a bonus for energy stocks and oil majors. Oil is trading around $110 per barrel meaning oil majors on the FTSE are well supported.

Miners

Heavyweight miners are also in demand. Firstly, commodity prices are rising across the board owing to the Russian war and supply fears. Secondly, Beijing’s pledge of more support to the Chinese economy, the largest consumer of metals in the world, is another plus for UK-listed miners.

Banks

Inflation in the UK was elevated at 5.5% in January and given the ongoing rise in commodity prices is expected to keep rising. The BoE has already hiked interest rates three times since December and is expected to continue raising interest rates in order to tame inflation, which is set to rise to 8% in April. UK heavyweight banks benefit from higher interest rate environments and could rise further if the BoE continues its hiking cycle.

Learn more about trading the FTSE

Where next for the FTSE?

The FTSE has extended its recovery from the 6760 low reached on March 7, retaking the 50 & 100 sma on the daily chart and breaking above support at 7400.

The RSI is supportive of further upside whilst it remains out of over-bought territory, and buyers will be looking to test resistance at 7500 round number and  7560 the late February high. A break above here would bring the post-pandemic high of 7690 into play.

It would take a move below 7200 for sellers to gain momentum.

FTSE chart


 

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

 

Related tags: FTSE Indices Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
2025 AUD/USD Fundamental Outlook Preview
Yesterday 08:00 PM
2025 Gold Technical Outlook Preview
Yesterday 02:00 PM
2025 Gold Fundamental Outlook Preview
Yesterday 07:00 AM
2025 EUR/USD Technical Outlook Preview
Yesterday 02:00 AM
2025 EUR/USD Outlook Fundamental Preview
December 24, 2024 08:00 PM
2025 Crude Oil Outlook Technical Preview
December 24, 2024 04:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE articles

germany_03
DAX, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
December 10, 2024 09:28 AM
    Forex trading
    EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    November 14, 2024 09:29 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      November 13, 2024 09:11 AM
        united_kingdom_03
        GBP/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 4, 2024 11:44 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.