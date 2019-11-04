FTSE rises as miners IAG lead rally

The FTSE is putting its front foot forward this morning as miners rallied across the board following an increase in copper, silver and gold prices.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 4, 2019 4:47 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The FTSE is putting its front foot forward this morning as miners rallied across the board following an increase in copper, silver and gold prices. 

Airlines are also in the spot light after Ryanair profits beat forecasts and British Airways parent International Consolidated Airlines announced plans to buy Air Europa, Spain’s third-largest airline which connects Spain with parts of South America. 

The airline sector is in a precarious position with high fuel costs and increasing wage demands making it very difficult for many airlines to remain profitable. Both Ryanair and IAG are cases in point, in different ways. Ryanair has cut costs so far that it is regularly in friction either with staff of passengers. Air Europa is on the other end of the scale being one of the many carriers struggling to make enough profit and therefore becoming a takeover target. 

Mothercare shares plunges 28% 

Mother and baby chain Mothercare which has been teetering on the verge of collapse for many months has dropped 28% after it said it is about to go into administration. The move does not come as much of a surprise because the firm lost £36.3m last year and this year’s results continued to show the same grim picture. The sale of its Early Learning Centre earlier this year was not sufficient to stave of a decline in profits and now the company may end up closing stores which remain after a cull earlier this year. 

Sterling flat as election battle lines are drawn

UK parties are drawing their battle lines ahead of the election of December 12 with Nigel Farage offering a Brexit pact to Conservatives but then saying he will not stand as a candidate after the PM rejected his proposal. 

Labour also shot its opening arrow with Jeremy Corbyn’s election speech followed up by an election rally in Bristol. For the moment the currency markets are taking everything with a pinch of salt and the pound is weakening against the euro and the dollar.
Related tags: Shares market UK 100

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: May 26, 2024
Yesterday 08:00 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Key inflation data in focus
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: Three Reasons the BOJ Won’t Intervene in USD/JPY Again
May 25, 2024 02:00 PM
Gold weekly forecast: Hawkish Fed rates repricing generates asymmetric dovish risks
May 25, 2024 08:00 AM
Weekly equities forecast: Costco, Salesforce earnings & BP looks to OPEC+
May 25, 2024 02:00 AM
Dow Jones Forecast: 39000 Barrier on Hold, Rebound or Drop?
May 24, 2024 02:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.