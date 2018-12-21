FTSE recovers as Wall Street opens higher

The FTSE spent the morning in the red amid concerns of a US government shutdown. Not even strength from the miners, a flurry from the housebuilders and a weaker pound was able lift the depressed mood on the FTSE. Only a stronger start from the US encouraged the UK index to move into the black.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 21, 2018 10:36 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE spent the morning in the red amid concerns of a US government shutdown. Not even strength from the miners, a flurry from the housebuilders and a weaker pound was able lift the depressed mood on the FTSE. Only a stronger start from the US encouraged the UK index to move into the black.


As if the markets haven’t had enough to deal with this year. Fortunately, the prospects of a US government shutdown hasn’t proved to be the straw that breaks the camel’s back. European equities traded lower, whilst the dollar moved higher versus its peers expect the safer haven the Japanese yen. This shows that another key risk adding to the already long list of risks is sending traders searching for cover in safer havens. Wall Street then opened higher as concerns eased.

The dollar was trading higher versus a basket of currencies, despite a hattrick of misses on the data front. Supported by the risk off environment the dollar hit a peak of 96.72. US GDP slipped down to 3.4% from 3.5% increasing concerns over an economic slowdown. US durable goods orders grew just 0.8% missing expectations of 1.6% and inflation increased just 0.1% month on month in November, less than the 0.2% expected. Under usual circumstances these data points would have sent the dollar tanking; this shows the level of concern that there is over a potential shutdown 

Data Dampens Mood For Pound
Pound traders digested a mixed batch of data on Friday. Consumer confidence weakened to -14 in November, down from -13 the previous month, despite the improving economic position Wages have been on the increase and inflation has been falling, which should increase consumer confidence. Instead sentiment dropped to its lowest level since 2013 as consumers fret over what the next 12 months hold in store. Brexit uncertainties have resulted in consumers assessment of the coming year to deteriorate to levels last seen following the Brexit referendum.
Weak consumer sentiment in addition to lacklustre UK GDP data and public sector net borrowing at its lowest November level since 2004 kept the pound bears in control. Not even weakness in US PCE numbers could knock the dollar strength. 

Bitcoin’s Santa Rally 
Whilst Santa gave the financial markets a wide berth, he hit Bitcoin head on. Bitcoin was on track for a 20% jump across the week as investors appeared to be pulling out of equity markets and moving into crypto currencies. Whilst digital currencies had fallen across previous weeks amid regulatory concerns, they were experiencing the closest think to a Santa rally in the markets.


Related tags: Dollar Cryptocurrencies UK 100 Bitcoin USD GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.