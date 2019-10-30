FTSE rebounds ahead of big earnings as Brexit sensitive pound pauses rally

The sterling-sensitive FTSE 100 could find join the global stock market rally, now that the pound has stopped rising as investors await fresh Brexit direction.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 30, 2019 12:34 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The sterling-sensitive FTSE 100 could find join the global stock market rally, now that the pound has stopped rising as investors await fresh Brexit direction. After so much debate, back and forth, a few extensions and two Prime Ministers later, UK Parliament has decided to call a general election on December 12 in order to break the Brexit deadlock. With Brexit paused for a few weeks, investors will be able to focus on macro factors driving global markets, as well as company earnings.

FOMC hawkish hike likely

The immediate focus will be on the Federal Reserve, which is set to make another 25 basis point rate cut this evening. The markets could rally if the central bank turns out to be more dovish than expected, like the Bank of Canada was today. However, the Fed may opt for a hawkish hike instead – if so, this could trigger a bit of a negative reaction in the markets. Still, with most other major central banks all in easing mode, any potential Fed-related downside could be limited.

Big earnings from both sides of the pond could impact FTSE

Once the FOMC is out of the way, the focus will then turn back to earnings, with quarterly results from tech giants Apple and Facebook due to be released after Wall Street closes. Such is their importance that the results could impact not just the US markets, but global markets too – including the FTSE futures. As far as the FTSE 100 companies are concerned, we will have results from the likes of Royal Dutch Shell, BT, Lloyds Banking Group and International Consolidated Airlines Group all to look forward tomorrow.  These are not small companies by any means and the FTSE will move on the back of their results tomorrow morning.

FTSE holds 200-day moving average

Source: eSignal and City Index.

Ahead of the FOMC and big earnings, the FTSE was holding its own relatively well. At the time of writing, it was hitting fresh highs on the day after the earlier drop to the 200-day saw the buyers step in to defend this key moving average. Key support is in the zone between 7230 and 7265. These were previous resistance levels. As long as this area holds, the path of least resistance will remain to the upside. The next upside targets include 7355 and the 7450/70 range.

However, if the abovementioned earnings or otherwise causes the FTSE to turn around and it goes on to break below the bullish trend line and recent lows, then this will likely invalidate this bullish view.
Related tags: Indices UK 100 Shares market Earnings FOMC Brexit

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Tariff Risks, OPEC Report, and US CPI
Today 01:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Remains Susceptible to Trump Tariffs
Today 08:00 AM
EUR/USD Forecast: Focus Turns to US Inflation Data in Week Ahead
Today 03:00 AM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Vertical as Trump Tariffs Risk Trade War
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Weekly equities outlook: Barclays, NatWest and BP
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Market trader analysing data
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Amazon results take centre stage after mixed Alphabet and AMD earnings
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 6, 2025 01:00 PM
    china_02
    USD/CNH: China Fires Back with Tariffs as Markets Brace for Fallout
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 4, 2025 06:27 AM
      stocks_02
      Wall Street gaps lower, ASX under pressure following Trump’s tariffs
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 3, 2025 12:15 AM
        aus_02
        AUD/USD, ASX 200: Inflation Miss Sets Stage for First RBA Rate Cut Since 2020
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 29, 2025 01:51 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.