FTSE rallies on Feds signals

The Fed’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged and comments suggesting that rates cuts are not as imminent as the market has expected have helped the FTSE and European markets into a much stronger position Thursday.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 20, 2019 6:00 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The Fed’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged and comments suggesting that rates cuts are not as imminent as the market has expected have helped the FTSE and European markets into a much stronger position Thursday. The DAX gained close to 0.9% helped also by a rally in Asia while the FTSE made a more modest gain of 0.30% led by miners, industrials and airlines. 

Dollar in decline as Trump ponders Powell’s removal

The dollar had already started sliding after the Fed’s rate decision Wednesday but reports that President Trump is considering removing Fed chairman Jay Powell have put the greenback under yet more pressure. This has worked in favour of the pound which has been on the back foot for weeks, helping sterling rally back above $1.27.

The BoE session today is also playing a role in the pound’s recovery as the central bank is expected to hold rates steady but reinforce its message that it will raise them later this year. Although the UK economy has practically ground to a halt the argument for higher rates is supported by a very fast growth in wages. 

Brent crude is trading back above $63 ahead of OPEC’s meeting in Vienna at the beginning of July. Member countries are working towards extending the oil output cuts that are currently in place despite signs that the US market is well stocked.
Related tags: Brent GBP USD Bank of England FOMC

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brent articles

Crude_oil_USD
Crude Oil Analysis: US Oil and UK Oil Breach Critical Support Zones
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
July 16, 2024 12:09 PM
    Oil drilling in sea
    Crude oil analysis: Could oil prices stage a recovery?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 7, 2024 05:00 PM
      Energy
      Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2024 03:30 PM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Bounce, OPEC+ Uncertainty Remains
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        November 28, 2023 09:05 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.