FTSE pauses in step with Chinese shares

Signs of a pause in Chinese markets should be a cue for the same in the FTSE.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 17, 2019 9:49 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Signs of a pause in Chinese markets should be a cue for the same in the FTSE.

The FTSE 100’s ultra-clean rising trend line from December lows suggests it still has a lot going for it on the upside for the near term. The rising 21-day exponential average confirms encouraging medium-to-short term sentiment. This should take precedence over the slower-to respond 200-day trend, which is drifting lower.

But are these signals enough? In the same way that it may be too soon to call a definitive rebound in Chinese growth, it may be too soon for the FTSE to re-take critical highs from last year.

The benchmark (and derivatives like City Index’s UK100) is still rising into formidable resistance comprised of highs that were fiercely rejected in the autumn. Furthermore, the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI) oscillator has recently failed to confirm the strength of recent gains. Note the market’s 2019 high of 7487 on Tuesday occurred when the SMI had already rolled over from overbought readings. A line of lessor resistance, pun intended, might well lead lower. The clearest nearby support may be 7370-7365, the range expressing highs on 21st and 22nd March.

Related tags: Asia Pacific Asia UK 100 UK China GDP

Latest market news

View more
GBPUSD, USDCAD Outlook: Dollar Loses Market Steam
Today 08:11 AM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Heavy as Tariff Shock Fades, US Data Softens
Today 06:06 AM
Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
Today 04:22 AM
Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
Today 01:33 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: AUD/NZD Implied vols rise into RBA, RBNZ
Yesterday 11:11 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Downtrend Intact as Yen Sensitivity to BoJ Grows
Yesterday 10:19 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asia Pacific articles

multiple graphics card with 3 fans for the purpose of crypto mining
AirTrunk IPO: Everything you need to know about AirTrunk
By:
Ryan Thaxton
October 9, 2023 06:08 PM
    Market chart showing uptrend
    Short Term Outlook of Hang Seng Index: Gap Up and Break the Trend line.
    By:
    Global author
    May 11, 2020 12:33 AM
      Downtrend arrow
      Hang Seng Index Was Under Pressure on Bad Economic Outlook
      By:
      Global author
      April 20, 2020 11:54 PM
        Board of currencies
        Nice Double Bottom on AUD/NZD!
        By:
        February 10, 2020 03:31 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.