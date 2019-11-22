FTSE opens up Hong Kong goes to the polls

FTSE is trading higher, being led by Glencore and Spirax-Sarco Engineering, both up over 2% on the morning

November 22, 2019 6:59 AM

The FTSE is marginally up this morning att 0.85%. The index is being led by Glencore and Spirax-Sarco Engineering, both up over 2% on the morning. Other gainers include Monzi, Bunzl and Coca Cola.

In Asian markets the Hang Seng and Nikkei both closed up. This is the last day of trading prior to elections in Hong Kong at the weekend which are being seen as a barometer of how much support demonstrators in the territory enjoy from the public at large. The Hang Seng finished the day up 128 points. In the background we have the ongoing US-China trade talks with Chinese premier Xi Jinping telling a conference today that his country was still working hard resolve the trade war.

Pound falls on Labour manifesto

The big focus in the UK has been on the Labour Party’s manifesto, which was published yesterday. Special attention is being paid to just how radical it is and what sort of damage Labour could potentially inflict on UK PLC, particularly around privatization and taxation policies. The reaction of the pound seems to have been negative, with sterling plunging this morning from 1.293 to 1.286 vs the USD having been largely range bound yesterday.

German economy dodges recession

In Europe it’s all about the German economy at the moment and what that could do to the Eurozone if it slipped into recession. Luckily Germany’s Federal Statistical Office confirmed this morning that the national economy was still growing in Q3, up 0.1%. The fact that many EUR traders were so focused on that confirmation shows just how close things stand. A number of other indicators – and influential European economists – had been predicting a recession. Despite some heavy selling of the EUR early this morning, it is now climbing back towards 1.106 vs the USD.

Related tags: UK 100 GBP

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK 100 articles

united_kingdom_03
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 22, 2025 09:19 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 20, 2023 07:07 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.