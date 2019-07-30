The index broke to a new 2019 high on Monday on the back of fresh falls for the pound amid growing concerns over a no-deal Brexit and expectations for more central bank stimulus ahead of the Fed and Bank of England meetings. Today, though, it has eased back a little along with the wider global markets. From a purely technical point of view, the path of least resistance still remains to the upside given the higher highs and higher lows, but we are prepared for a reversal if certain conditions are met...