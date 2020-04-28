﻿

FTSE notches higher on mixed corporate news

This morning is heavy with corporate news showing the damage from the coronavirus, which in turn is pulling whole sectors lower.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 28, 2020 6:08 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

This morning is heavy with corporate news showing the damage from the coronavirus,  which in turn is pulling whole sectors lower. Still, the index is trading in the black as the gradual reopening of businesses in Europe and the US is infusing some optimism into the market.

What is worth bearing in mind for most of the FTSE companies currently reporting - except for HSBC - is that March was the only month during the reporting period when COVID affected their operations. The next quarterly results are set to show even more damage as Europe and the US start pulling out of the grip of the pandemic.

BP’s revenue for the quarter decreased relatively modestly but the biggest hit came from fair value accounting effects revaluing the price of the company’s oil down to current price levels. BP’s shares fell 1.5% and Shell, which is due to report on Thursday, followed with a smaller decline. An overnight drop in crude oil prices causing WTI to trade below $11/bbl also weighed.

Shares in Marks & Spencer dropped 1.5% after the firm abandoned plans to pay dividends this year because both its clothing and food sales have been affected by the pandemic. Closures of in-store cafes also contributed to the loss of earnings. Peers Sainsbury, Morrison and Tesco also traded lower despite Kantor data showing that UK grocery sales increased more than 5% year-on-year to April 19, rising by £524m.

HSBC earnings were hit by the bank’s high loan loss provision which includes a large exposure in Singapore. HSBC has a much higher presence in Asia than other UK banks and has been more heavily affected by the virus, which has been active in the Asian region since January. That’s why, despite a slide in HSBC shares, the rest of the UK banking sector is holding up well with Barclays and the Royal Bank of Scotland both trading close to 3% higher.

Related tags: Equities Indices

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD, EUR/USD forecast: Here’s why the US dollar rally has stalled
Today 04:19 AM
Gold, silver: Buying the dip needs a health warning given heavy price action
Today 03:18 AM
Gold’s worst day in two years, Crude oil eyes bounce above $80: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:48 PM
AUD/USD forecast: Bullish reversal may have legs before key inflation update
Yesterday 10:40 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Hits 2024 Lows, Traders Continue to Sell Rallies
Yesterday 04:33 PM
Crude oil outlook remains positive despite reduced war risk
Yesterday 04:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

stocks_06
Nasdaq’s bullish signal may deliver upside for the Nikkei 225
By:
David Scutt
April 12, 2024 02:28 AM
    stocks_04
    Equities weekly forecast: US Banks kick-off Q1 earnings season
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    April 7, 2024 08:46 PM
      stocks_03
      Stocks weekly forecast: GE, Nike and Gold miners in focus
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      March 31, 2024 11:22 AM
        Market chart showing uptrend
        Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 weekly forecast: Record highs right there but will traders boost bullish bets?
        By:
        David Scutt
        March 22, 2024 09:56 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.