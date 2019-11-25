FTSE makes early gains after Conservative manifesto is aired

The FTSE open up 0.68% this morning, with NMC Health and Evraz among the risers.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 25, 2019 4:28 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE open up 0.68% this morning, with NMC Health and Evraz among the risers. Burberry was also up again going into the Xmas shopping period and with some positive sentiment accruing from the Hong Kong vote at the weekend.

The Conservative party published its manifesto over the weekend, which promised no hikes in income tax, VAT, or national insurance, which seems to have gone down with the market and injected a note of bullishness into the FTSE this morning, despite last week’s poorer economic numbers for the UK.

Asian markets up on back of HK vote

Asian markets were trading up this morning following the election in Hong Kong over the weekend. While results are still coming it, the poll indicates broad grass roots support for pro-democracy protestors in the territory. The Hang Seng index was up 1.8% Monday.

US-China trade resolution still some way off

Elsewhere Reuters is reporting that trade talks between the US and China are still have a long way to go. At this stage negotiators are struggling to resolve what is called the ‘phase one’ part of the deal, with phase two looking like a distant prospect. Indications are that a deal may end up sliding into the early part of 2020. Asian traders are still hoping for a deal and the main indexes in Japan, Korea and Australia were all up.

USD unchanged going into Tuesday consumer confidence data

The USD ended up relatively unchanged in early trading in Asia, following a trend which saw it rangebound last week. Traders will be focusing on Tuesday’s confidence data as we head into a truncated Thanksgiving week. Last week’s data has been broadly positive for the US economy however.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Key Levels for the Week Ahead
Today 01:00 PM
EUR/USD outlook: PMIs, US GDP and Core PCE to set FX tone
Today 03:00 AM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls further from its record high, Netflix gains
July 19, 2024 01:23 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Forex Friday - July 19, 2024
July 19, 2024 01:00 PM
GBPUSD Forecast: Key Levels for the Week Head
July 19, 2024 11:30 AM
US politics, PCE inflation, PMIs, BOC: The Week Ahead
July 19, 2024 06:20 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.