FTSE Lower with Mixed Signals

The FTSE closed the week barely changed at 0.14% or 7,268.33 after the threat of Syria strikes came and went and trade tensions with China eased, at least for the time being. Instead focus shifted back on earnings, particularly on the strong performance from US banks.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 13, 2018 1:47 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE closed the week barely changed at 0.14% or 7,268.33 after the threat of Syria strikes came and went and trade tensions with China eased, at least for the time being. Instead focus shifted back on earnings, particularly on the strong performance from US banks.

Both the DJIA and S&P pared down early gains to start trading lower towards the London close hit by a surprise decline in the shares of the top three banks which released their results Friday: JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup, all of which were sold off despite reporting better than expected profits.  

The indexes were also affected by news that a key US consumer sentiment index slipped to a three-month low. The University of Michigan index declined to 97.8, below expectations of 101, with a third of the respondents attributing the lower sentiment to the US-China tensions and the planned US import tariffs on steel and aluminium. But this data comes after a record decline in US jobless claims and rising wages, which, put together, still indicate a solid state in the US economy.

Among major news Friday is the London Stock Exchange’s decision to appoint former Goldman Sachs banker David Schwimmer as its new chief executive. 49-year old Schwimmer will start in his new position on August 1.

Sage group shares plunge after surprise warning

Software provider Sage group lead the day’s fallers with its shares declining 8.84% to 612.50. After its first half results came in below expectations the company warned it would not meet its full-year sales target because of execution issues and weak subscription sales. Sage, a major supplier of accounting and payroll software to millions of small businesses, has been trying to migrate clients from packaged software to cloud-based subscriptions but said that UK, North Europe and the Middle East subscription sales have been weak. A lot of its growth over the last few years has come through acquisitions, such as the California-based provider of cloud solutions Intacct. Sage now estimates that its revenue will grow only 7% for the full year rather than the previously expected 8%.

Rolls Royce share prices recover from day’s low caused by inspection news

Rolls-Royce shares also traded lower but off the day’s deepest lows triggered by news that the firm will have to spend more money this year because of additional inspections of its problematic Trent 1000 engines. Shares traded down 1.36% at 869.30 towards the end of the day having fallen to 860 in early activity. The positive impact came from news that the company, together with Boeing, plans to invest £26.5 million in Reaction Engines Limited, a UK company which is developing a revolutionary aerospace engine. REL says that the engine will make hypersonic travel around the Earth possible.

Rolls-Royce’s share price was unaffected by news that UK’s largest car maker Jaguar LandRover, owned by Tata Motors, will reduce the number of cars it produces at its to factories in England loosing 1,000 jobs in the process. Jaguar Landrover blamed the decision on a fall in sales caused by Brexit-induced uncertainty and confusion over diesel policy. The decision will affect the plants in Solihull and Castle Bromwich.

Britain and EU will start Brexit talks next week

Britain and the EU are about to embark on talks about their future relationship following Brexit. With only a year to go before Britain and Europe formally divorce they have yet to define to what degree Britain will still be able or will want to access the EU customs union and the single market. Discussions on this will start on Monday and Tuesday while the future trade relationship will be discussed from Wednesday.

Watch out for the sterling/euro exchange rate as the talks unfold, which will particularly affect companies with significant exports into the Eurozone. The pound was a touch stronger against the dollar Friday at $1.4250 and against the euro at €1.564.


Related tags: Sterling UK 100 USD

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
By:
Joshua Warner
October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Board of currencies
      EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
      By:
      March 5, 2020 04:13 PM
        A Sea of Red
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 28, 2020 05:09 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.