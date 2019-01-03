FTSE lower but retailers airlines defy trend

Like most European indexes the FTSE started the day on a lower note but it is now working its way towards positive territory on the back of better than expected retail sales news and flight data from airlines.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 3, 2019 5:42 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Like most European indexes the FTSE started the day on a lower note but it is now working its way towards positive territory on the back of better than expected retail sales news and flight data from airlines. 

Next and airlines surprise with December data
British retailer Next is the first high street name to update the market on its Christmas sales and the figures are proving significantly better than expected both in shops and online. The increase in the three-week run-up to Christmas seems to be making up for a slowdown in sales in November. 

Overall UK services sector sales are still not making for a comfortable reading but if Next’s sales are anything to go by there may be a glimmer of hope that despite Brexit some businesses are still able to make progress. Similarly, budget airlines Ryanair and Wizzair reported significant jumps in passenger numbers in December defying gloomy flight number expectations. This is particularly important for Ryanair which has struggled with the fallout of cabin crew strikes in Germany earlier this year.

Apple forecast weighs on Wall Street, Asian markets

Still, the perky European news may not be enough to counterbalance the damage done on Wall Street late Wednesday when Apple cut its holiday sales forecasts based on much lower iPhone sales and pressures in China. As ever with Apple the move was strong enough to ripple across the market and hit other FAANG stocks and shares of major Apple suppliers. Asian markets were not immune to the decline with South Korean and Taiwanese tech shares reacting most violently.  

Another day, another Brexit battle

As the new year gets underway Brexit is back on the top of the UK’s political agenda again as the Prime Minister starts another round of talks with EU leaders. She is seeking to get legally binding assurances on the issue of the Irish border ahead of another Brexit vote in Parliament next week, which, if unsuccessful, may lead to the postponing of the Brexit deadline from March to late June. The currency markets are chewing on all the possible outcomes but as they are not back to full volume of trade yet the pound reacted with slight declines against both the dollar and the euro.

Related tags: Apple UK 100 Brexit China Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Apple articles

Weekly equities forecast: Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 27, 2024 01:00 PM
    Downward trend
    Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
      stocks_03
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: Will AI optimism fuel breakout in Apple?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 6, 2024 02:00 PM
        Congress building
        S&P500 Forecast: Stocks jump after a weak NFP report
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 3, 2023 01:22 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.