FTSE lower as protests Wall Street weigh

A weaker close on Wall Street and protests in Hong Kong are keeping European markets under pressure.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 12, 2019 7:56 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
A weaker close on Wall Street and protests in Hong Kong are keeping European markets under pressure. The FTSE is down almost 0.4%, weighed down by a decline in British American Tobacco shares. Banks and insurers are also sliding while retailers and supermarket chains are providing some counterbalance.

Hopes that the US and China would reach a trade deal before the summer holidays were doused by comments from President Trump who said that there would be no deal unless China sticks to the promises it made in earlier negotiations.  

Sterling steady in eye of the no-deal storm

Currency traders are trying to work out what is happening with the Tory leadership contest as Boris Johnson launches a campaign promising a definite Brexit on 31 October. 

Opposition is already building not only from politicians but industry leaders who see a no-deal Brexit as the worst case outcome. The pound has notched marginally higher against the dollar and the euro, waiting for a clearer signal.

The dollar is struggling to hold its ground and has slipped close to a three month low, still under pressure from the possible Fed rate cuts debated at the central bank’s last session.

Oil slips as trade frictions persist

No signs of an improvement in the Sino-US frictions are keeping oil prices under pressure. Brent dropped more than 2% on lack of signs of a deal and protests in Hong Kong.

 


Please note these products may not be available to trade in all regions.

Related tags: Crude Oil GBP Indices Shares market

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: US inflation, AU jobs figures to drive AUD
Today 08:00 PM
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, DJIA Forecast: MSFT, NVDA, and TSLA Power Indices to Record Highs
Today 01:00 PM
Crude oil outlook: What now after a volatile two weeks?
Today 06:00 AM
S&P 500, DJIA, Gold: How 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Have Impacted Stock Markets and Gold
February 9, 2024 04:37 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 9, 2024
February 9, 2024 10:50 AM
Gold outlook: Home on the range with significant risk events ahead
February 9, 2024 06:02 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Crude oil drifts into pivotal level, bears circle gold: European Open
By:
Matt Simpson
February 8, 2024 04:42 AM
    Energy
    WTI crude oil looks stretched around its cycle lows
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 6, 2024 12:50 AM
      Crude oil bulls eyeing key support following largest three-day plunge in months
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 4, 2024 10:58 PM
        Oil drilling in sea
        Crude oil outlook: WTI plunges on Gaza ceasefire news, China concerns
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 4, 2024 08:00 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.