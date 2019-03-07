FTSE lower amid slew of results

There has been a flurry of earnings and company news this morning but their mixed nature turned out to be overall negative for the FTSE.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 7, 2019 5:11 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
There has been a flurry of earnings and company news this morning but their mixed nature turned out to be overall negative for the FTSE. Earnings from insurers Aviva and Admiral did not impress and both firms ended up trading lower. A better than expected set of results from Melrose was not enough to stop the general malaise.

A similar scenario is being played out across other European stock markets where concerns over what the ECB might say about Europe’s economy later today also came into the mix. Europe’s central bankers could potentially further cut the growth forecasts for the region’s economy and could signal a new round of cheap money to prop up the Eurozone banks only months after they discontinued the previous programme.

Rio Tinto’s U-turn

Shares in Anglo-American mining giant Rio Tinto dropped over 7% this morning in a mixture of profit taking and a new forecast for iron ore prices. The price for the raw material which is used in making steel has spiked higher ever since a deadly dam burst at Brazilian producer Vale a month ago. Rio Tinto has been one of the main beneficiaries of that rally but as it became clear that other producers will start making up the loss in production Rio’s rally came to a sharp halt. 

Russian steelmaker Evraz and BHP Group also traded lower but didn’t fall as sharply as Rio Tinto. Over the coming months the higher iron ore prices will leave an impact on the bottom lines of other industries which use large quantities of steel in their day-to-day operations, such as car makers and the construction industry. Look out for a slight dent in quarterly earnings at the next round of results.

Oil prices higher as US

The USA’s traditionally friendly relationship with Saudi Arabia is facing some strains as dissenting voices in Washington are getting louder. At a hearing to appoint new ambassadors to Saudi Arabia senators warned that the country is committing more and more human rights abuses and has played a significant role in the war in the Yemen. Consequently WTI oil prices are 0.6% higher this morning despite record high production in the US and rising levels of reserve stock. 

The key now will be comments from President Trump who has over the past months complained about oil prices being too high. It will be a delicate juggling act for the US to balance out the need for its allies to be seen as fair while at the same time avoiding a spike in oil prices which would have a devastating effect on its economy.
Related tags: Crude Oil Shares market Rio Tinto UK 100

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
    Oil_rig
    Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
      Market chart
      Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 11, 2025 07:32 AM
        Oil extraction
        Crude Oil Update: WTI Recovers After Three Weeks of Losses
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 10, 2025 04:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.