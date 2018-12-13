FTSE looking tired after Brexit fever

After the recent Brexit fever, the FTSE was very much in a wait and see mood.

December 13, 2018 11:32 AM

After the recent Brexit fever, the FTSE was very much in a wait and see mood. Despite a move higher on the open, the index steadily edged lower across the morning, under the pressure of a stronger pound. It was not until Wall Street opened higher that the FTSE showed any interest in moving back into the black.


TUI jumps 6% on impressive earnings

TUI led the charge higher, jumping over 6% on strong corporate results. An 11% rise in annual earnings and growth of similar proportions expected next year, was enough to send the share price surging. TUI’s focus on higher margin hotels and cruises has helped it avoid the declines experienced by rivals, such as Thomas Cook. Whilst the outlook for the sector remains cloudy, particularly with Brexit uncertainties, TUI is well positioned to weather the storm. Whilst competitors complain of weather conditions impacting trade, as a group TUI ‘s earning were barely touched by such factors. 

TUI’s share price is down around 34% over the last 6 months thanks to investors negativity towards the sector as a whole. TUI’s results today, have set them apart from other players in the sector and that is being reflected in the jump in the share price.

Pound extends rally – expected to be limited
The pound climbed higher as investors cheered Theresa May’ s victory. Under Parliamentary rules, Theresa May is safe in her position for 12 months meaning she can get on with Brexit. Whilst the pound extended its recovery from a 20-month low on Tuesday, gains will remain limited. Theresa May has survived a coup, but her Brexit plan is still hugely unpalatable for many Conservative MP’s. The arithmetic highlights the desperate need for something to come out of talks with Brussels. She won the vote of no confidence with 200 votes. She needs to win 350 votes on her Brexit deal in order to push it through Parliament – a challenge which is still looking near impossible, particularly if Brussels aren’t playing ball.

ECB ends QE
The euro tumbled lower, even as the ECB ended their massive bond buying spree. A dovish Draghi, noting that risks had shifted to the downside was all it took to put the euro bears in control. Traders were already nervous about slowing growth momentum in the eurozone, so Draghi’s statement tweak to indicate a more negative outlook and revised growth outlooks for 2019 and 2020 was quickly reflected in the price of the euro.  The euro dropped to $1.1345, down from $1.1380 prior to the press conference. 


Related tags: Euro UK 100 Forex GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
By:
James Stanley
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 19, 2025 07:41 PM
      Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 14, 2025 07:55 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.