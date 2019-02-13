FTSE leads Europe higher

Markets across the globe climbed higher on Wednesday, boosted by trade deal optimism and avoidance of a US government shutdown. The FTSE led the charge in Europe, jumping over 0.7% higher, as the pound gives back earlier gains and after a stronger start on Wall Street.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 13, 2019 10:11 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Markets across the globe climbed higher on Wednesday, boosted by trade deal optimism and avoidance of a US government shutdown. The FTSE led the charge in Europe, jumping over 0.7% higher, as the pound gives back earlier gains and after a stronger start on Wall Street.

Whilst solid progress in US -Sino is still lacking, Trump being willing to extend the trade truce deadline has been enough to lift sentiment. Indices across the globe have gained ground on trade deal hopes. This is all fine for now but if we don’t start seeing something more tangible by March investors are going to get nervous again.

UK inflation takes back seat to Brexit
The pound dipped slightly versus the dollar as UK inflation fell below the BoE’s 2% target for the first time in two years. Headline inflation decelerated to 1.8% year on year in January, down from 2.1% the previous month. Easing oil prices and a cap on energy bills kept inflation in check, even as wage growth accelerated. However, the pound’s reaction to weaker than forecast inflation was relatively muted; at the end of the day data is taking a back seat to Brexit developments.

Dollar strengthens as US inflation beats expectations
A Brexit inspired spike lifted the pound to a session high of US$1.2959 before stronger than forecast US inflation pulled the pair back to the flatline. US inflation was expected to decelerate to 1.5% in January, down from 1.9%. A print of 1.6% was sufficient to put the wind back in the sails of the dollar’s recent rally. The pair moved towards the end of the European session around the $1.29 handle. 

Whether sterling can hold this level will depend on Brexit developments tomorrow as Parliament is due to debate and vote on amendments to the Brexit process. However, this is by no means last chance saloon as Theresa May announced there will be a further vote on 27th February. 

Euro tanks on more weak data
The dollar’s strength was even more noticeable versus euro weakness after the bloc’s industrial production declined for a second straight month. Eurozone industrial production contracted by -0.9% month on month in January, following a -1.7% fall in December. The euro fell back through support at $1.13 to a low of $1.280.
Traders will now look cautiously ahead to tomorrow’s Eurozone and German GDP. The eurozone economy and particularly German the economy are clearly showing signs of stress amid Brexit and slowing global growth. German growth is expected to be just 0.1% after contracting in the previous quarter.

Related tags: Euro UK 100 Forex GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 06:39 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 19, 2025 07:41 PM
      Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 14, 2025 07:55 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.