FTSE lacks direction

The FTSE is barely showing signs of life this morning as the weekend plunge in oil prices is pushing and pulling some of the blue chips, notably airlines benefitting from the weaker price and oil producers sliding.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 29, 2019 6:49 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The FTSE is barely showing signs of life this morning as the weekend plunge in oil prices is pushing and pulling some of the blue chips, notably airlines benefitting from the weaker price and oil producers sliding.

However, as the Brexit news front has gone fairly quiet most other stocks are waiting for a fresh signal of some sort. This signal could come from Wall Street later in the day as Nasdaq and the S&P 500 chalked up some highs on Friday following better than expected GDP numbers. Although economists had pegged US first quarter GDP at around 2.3% the actual rate turned out to be 3.2%, dispelling fears of an imminent economic slowdown in the US.

Trump precipitates another oil price plunge

Both Brent and WTI prices have been on a roll recently after the US made clear it would start implementing its Iran sanctions in a stricter manner from May, which would add to the already existing tightness in the oil market. However, after President Trump called once more for OPEC countries to raise output to prevent prices from moving any higher, the rally came to an abrupt halt and instead Brent crude prices plunged $4 over the weekend.

Euro stable after Spanish elections

The euro firmed very modestly against the dollar and lost slightly to the pound at the start of trade Monday after the general election in Spain was won by the centre-left PSOE party. The outcome was not much of a surprise as most polls showed a PSOE lead ahead of the vote. Sterling is also steady, notching higher against the dollar but almost flat against the euro.
Related tags: Brent Shares market UK 100

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD analysis: Dollar extends positive 2024 start ahead of NFP – Forex Friday
Today 11:30 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:04 AM
Dow challenges peak, Bitcoin’s mainstream moment is expected
Yesterday 06:55 PM
Dollar analysis: Dollar Index, AUD/USD outlook in focus
Yesterday 03:50 PM
NFP Preview: USD/CAD Bounce Nears 1.3385 Resistance Ahead of Jobs Reports
Yesterday 02:57 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX holds steady after jobs data Apple falls further
Yesterday 02:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brent articles

Oil rig in the sea
Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Bounce, OPEC+ Uncertainty Remains
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
November 28, 2023 09:05 PM
    Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Gain Ground Ahead of OPEC+
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    November 20, 2023 08:26 PM
      Oil rig in the sea
      Crude Oil Analysis: WTI and Brent Dump to Multi-Month Lows
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      November 8, 2023 06:11 PM
        Research
        Crude oil outlook: OPEC gap finally closed
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 26, 2023 02:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.