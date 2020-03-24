However, this improved mood could be shattered by the release of PMI data. Expectations are for manufacturing and service sector UK PMI’s to fall sharply to 45 and 45.1 respectively, down from 51.7 and 53. Even if the data did come in better than forecast, which is unlikely, the revision will be significantly worse after the UK goes into lockdown.

Levels to watch

The FTSE has jumped 3% higher on the open. On the 1 hour chart the FTSE has pushed through both the 50 and 100 sma. It currently attacking the 200 sma at 5210. A meaningful move above this level could see more bulls jump in.

Immediate resistance can be seen at 5210, prior to 5440 (high 20th March). A move beyond this level could negate the downward trend.

Immediate support can be seen at 5006 (low overnight) and 4780 (yesterday’s low).