FTSE In Bear Market

With that in mind attention investors will turn towards Wednesday’s Budget. The question is will Rishi Sunak be able to push the right buttons and offer sufficient support to the UK economy in the face of the coronavirus threat. The German announcement of fiscal stimulus missed the mark, falling short of businesses expectations. Traders will most likely want to see what Rishi Sunak has to offer before deciding whether the FTSE has further to fall or whether its time to pick up stocks at bargain prices.

Levels to watch FTSE

The FTSE is down 7% and is finding support at 6000, registering its biggest one day drop since 2016, whilst hitting fresh four-year lows. The outlook is bearish and a move over 6500 is needed to negate the bearish mood.

Immediate support can be seen at 5891. A breakthrough here could see 5788 (low 27th June ’16) comes into play, prior to 5704 (12th Feb’16 low).

On the flipside, immediate resistance is at 6462 (today’s high). The next level is at 6705 (Friday’s high).