FTSE hit as UK political turmoil takes centre stage

The FTSE and major European markets started the day a touch higher but the upward trend did not last long as Britain’s domestic political turmoil started spilling over into the stock markets. The decline was less pronounced than it could have been because major oil stocks traded higher, benefiting from a rally in crude oil prices. Oil prices started rising earlier in the week and this morning Brent crude added another 0.77% and WTI traded 0.46% higher.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 10, 2018 5:22 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE and major European markets started the day a touch higher but the upward trend did not last long as Britain’s domestic political turmoil started spilling over into the stock markets. The decline was less pronounced than it could have been because major oil stocks traded higher, benefiting from a rally in crude oil prices. 

Oil prices started rising earlier in the week and this morning Brent crude added another 0.77% and WTI traded 0.46% higher.

UK political situation worsens as Johnson resigns

Theresa May’s precarious political position became even more fragile after Boris Johnson, a vocal and strongly-pro-Brexit politician resigned late Monday, following on from the resignations the Brexit secretary and several other ministers on Sunday. 

The next day or two will be crucial for domestic politics as May finds out whether she will end up facing a leadership challenge. 

If her position is challenged, the Conservatives will have to choose the next leader, at which stage it will become clear whether the majority of the party is still in favour of Brexit, or a strong Brexit, or is opposed to Britain leaving the EU. 

Currency traders are taking the view that this should still be positive for the UK and the pound is trading stronger against the dollar and the euro, up 0.24% and 0.18% respectively.

ICAP shares dive 31%

Shares in the FTSE 250-listed derivatives broker TP ICAP took a plunge this morning to trade 31% lower after the company said it would replace its current chief executive John Phizackerley with immediate effect. 

The brokerage was sapped by £10 million of additional costs this year partially because of Brexit but also because of requirements linked to Mifid II regulatory changes including legal fees and IT changes, and added that this would spill into 2019 financial year with additional cost worth £25 million. 

This will affect TP ICAP’s full year earnings this year and the company expects them to come in slightly below the bottom end of market expectations.

Related tags: UK 100 Sterling Shares market Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK 100 articles

Research
FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
By:
Joshua Warner
August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 20, 2023 07:07 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 Analysis: AO World pops on return to profit – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 5, 2023 07:15 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.