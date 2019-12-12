FTSE higher pound stronger on day of election

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 12, 2019 5:20 AM
0 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

It is crunch time for Britons today and the markets seem to be taking it in their stride. The FTSE gained  0.57% and the pound is a touch stronger as the country goes to the polling station. The first indicative election results will be released when the polls close around 10 pm based on a duplicate vote that a sample of voters will be asked to cast once they leave the polling stations. However, the final call will only be made shortly before the markets open Friday. 

JD Sports shares are up this morning in a speculative swing following a massive selloff earlier this week. Shares in advertising firm WPP are also higher after the firm decided to buy back £300 million of its shares.  The FTSE’s rally, however, is being dampened by declines in AB Foods and Hikma Pharmaceuticals.  

Lagarde and the euro 

Christine Lagarde will run her first European Central Bank meeting since she took over from Mario Draghi and although she is not expected to opt for any rate changes her press conference at 14.30 will be closely watched for indications that she may change tack from her predecessor. 


The euro is losing some ground in early trade and is coming in weaker against both the dollar and the pound, with the latter firming up on hopes of a clear election win and consequently of a clear course on Brexit.


Related tags: Forex GBP Indices UK 100 Sterling Shares market

Latest market news

View more
FTSE 100 analysis: BoE to hike rates to 15-year high – Top UK stocks
Today 07:14 AM
GBP/USD implied vol spikes ahead of BOE, WTI bears trapped? European open
Today 05:36 AM
AUD/USD pummelled during risk-off trade: Asian Open – 3rd August 2023
Yesterday 11:16 PM
Nasdaq sell off attributed to Fitch downgrade of US sovereign debt
Yesterday 11:04 PM
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Breaks Down Ahead of BOE, NFP
Yesterday 04:42 PM
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Bulls Eye Resistance
Yesterday 03:18 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

AUD/USD pummelled during risk-off trade: Asian Open – 3rd August 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 11:16 PM
    united_kingdom_02
    British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Breaks Down Ahead of BOE, NFP
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Yesterday 04:42 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      Dollar analysis: EUR/USD outlook unaffected by US credit rating downgrade
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 11:00 AM
        Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable faces key test from both sides of the pond – BoE Preview
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        August 1, 2023 12:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.