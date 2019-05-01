FTSE higher Europe closed for Labour Day

The FTSE is trading higher this morning helped by a rally in Sainsbury which staged a recover after its failed bid for rival chain Asda.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 1, 2019 6:29 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE is trading higher this morning helped by a rally in Sainsbury which staged a recovery after its failed bid for rival chain Asda. The company’s Chief Executive Mike Coupe, the man behind the merger idea, managed to reassure investors that the supermarket has the capacity to improve earnings and halt declining sales even without the acquisition, by cutting debt and improving more than 400 of its shops.


On the losing side of the FTSE were Just Eat, which has lost its chief executive at the beginning of this year and is struggling to appease investors about weaker growth, and housebuilder Persimmon which warned about rising costs, echoing a similar message from rival Taylor Wimpey. However, there was some positive news for housebuilders as data showed that British house prices continued to rise, albeit at a slow pace. First time buyers played a key role despite the uncertainty over Brexit as low interest rates and low unemployment helped them to step on the housing ladder.

Apple results to help Wall Street

Most of European markets are closed today for the May Day holiday. In the US a 5% rise in Apple shares following a positive earnings report afterhours Tuesday should bode well for the start of trading on Wall Street.

The pound seems undeterred by the UK local elections Thursday and is trading higher against the dollar and the euro. The euro also staged a recovery against the dollar, backed by a slight increase in Europe’s first quarter GDP numbers and German CPI.
Related tags: Apple Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Apple articles

Weekly equities forecast: Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 27, 2024 01:00 PM
    Downward trend
    Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
      stocks_03
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: Will AI optimism fuel breakout in Apple?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 6, 2024 02:00 PM
        Congress building
        S&P500 Forecast: Stocks jump after a weak NFP report
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 3, 2023 01:22 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.