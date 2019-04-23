FTSE higher despite airline woes

Unlike its European peers, which are all sliding this morning, the FTSE started the post-holiday week in positive territory thanks to an increase in oil prices and a rally in the oil majors

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 23, 2019 6:26 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Unlike its European peers, which are all sliding this morning, the FTSE started the post-holiday week in positive territory thanks to an increase in oil prices and a rally in the oil majors. In contrast, airlines stocks are under pressure as news unfolds that French pilots may walk out in protest in May over a change in legislation, potentially disrupting Air France and EasyJet flights.

Chinese policy makers’ plans to tweak the country’s monetary policy has sent China’s main stock markets into a downward spiral on fears that the government might withdraw some of the financial support that has fueled a 30% rally in stock markets this year. Some of the correction was probably overdue but it will now warrant watching developments closely to see if this just slows down stocks growth or brings them to a screeching halt. 

Oil at 2019 high

Oil prices hit their highest level this year after the US decided to tighten sanctions on Iran from next month. Major oil importers such as China, India and Japan currently hold waivers on Iranian imports, but those waivers will not be renewed when they expire in May, which could cause problems for oil buyers given that the market is already tighter than usual because of OPEC cuts and disruptions in Venezuela, Nigeria and Libya. Brent crude is up 0.58% this morning at $74.48 and WTI is above $66.

Sterling drifts below $1.3

Now that the Easter holiday is over political heat is expected to start building again and begin putting sterling under renewed pressure.The pound is showing a distinct lack of optimism, having slipped over the last few days below the $1.300 which once was the “no-deal” Brexit marker.
Related tags: Brent Crude Oil Sterling UK 100 China

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD levels heading into NFP
Today 04:56 AM
Dow Jones Forecast: The DJIA Loses Ground Ahead of the NFP Release
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold Price Recovery Eyes December High
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY Bulls Drive to 5-Month Highs
Yesterday 07:33 PM
British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Bears Slams into Support
Yesterday 07:16 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Stages Three-Day Rally
Yesterday 06:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brent articles

Crude_oil_USD
Crude Oil Analysis: US Oil and UK Oil Breach Critical Support Zones
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
July 16, 2024 12:09 PM
    Oil drilling in sea
    Crude oil analysis: Could oil prices stage a recovery?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 7, 2024 05:00 PM
      Energy
      Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2024 03:30 PM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Bounce, OPEC+ Uncertainty Remains
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        November 28, 2023 09:05 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.