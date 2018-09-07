FTSE flatlines while BA shares get a pounding over hacking incident

The FTSE started the day almost flat while European indices nudged higher as the market took a breather amid a lack of unfavourable trade news.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 7, 2018 6:48 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The focus in the US later today will be on domestic job growth numbers with the key non-farm payroll data due out at 12.30. The US labour market is widely expected to show signs of strengthening with unemployment rates declining despite the trade frictions between the US and its key trade partners including Canada and the EU. 


British Airways card data hacked 

Shares in British Airways parent International Consolidated Airlines group are under pressure this morning, down almost 3%, as the company grapples with the aftermath of a cyber-attack in which hackers took off with data on 360,000 credit cards. 


The attack was spread over two weeks between 21 August and 5 September and is affecting only customers who bought their tickets during that period. BA said that the attack was a sophisticated breach of its security system but this is the last in a series of IT problems the company has had this year including IT issues which caused flights in and out of Heathrow airport to be cancelled only six weeks ago. 

Pound holds as UK employment market firm

The pound is holding its ground against the greenback this morning with the background of some positive economic news. Sterling is trading up 0.08% against the dollar but has nudged down 0.05% against the euro as data showed that British employers hired permanent staff at the fastest rate in five months in August. Starting salaries for permanent staff also ticked up and increased at the second-fastest pace in more than three years. 

The tightening of the labour market is a reflection of the looming Brexit as companies find it harder and harder to get hold of a sufficient number of workers.


Related tags: Dollar Euro Shares market Sterling US UK 100 USD UK Forex Brexit Week ahead EUR Wall Street GBP

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.