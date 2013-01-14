ftse edges higher as us earnings season gathers pace 3792013

The FTSE 100 edged higher in morning trade on Monday as investors started to focus on a swathe of major US company earnings this week. […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 14, 2013 6:20 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FTSE 100 edged higher in morning trade on Monday as investors started to focus on a swathe of major US company earnings this week.

A stronger mining sector lead by gains in ENRC and Vedanta Resources, which were both boosted by a positive note from broker Citigroup, and UK bank Lloyds helped to give a heavyweight boost to the UK index. The FTSE 350 mining and banking sectors both rallied 0.4% early on as a result but in truth it was a fairly choppy start to trading as investors start to get used to unfamiliar territory with the index trading above 6100.

There will be a big focus on earnings this week from both the US and UK. We have major US blue chips Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JP Morgan and Intel all reporting this week which closer to home, UK retailers continue to report their respective numbers for the holiday trading period including Burberry Group and Home Retail Group.

Industrial production figures from the Euro zone disappointed with output falling 0.3% when a meagre gain of 0.1% had been expected. The surprising fall was balanced by a revision to the previous months 1.4% decline, which was narrowed to a decline of 1%.

The lack of economic data and companies reporting today dictates a somewhat slow start to the week with investors focusing on developments later in the week. We have UK inflation and US retail sales figures out tomorrow, whilst Chinese GDP figures will also play a significant influence on how UK listed miners trade on Friday. UK retail sales data is released on Friday morning.

For today however, traders may simply be going through the motions and position trading for the heavy calendar of earnings and data that lies ahead.

It remains crucial for the FTSE 100 to consolidate above the 6100 level this week whilst near term resistance lays at the 6130 level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.