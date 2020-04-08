The UK recorded a record number of coronavirus deaths, 786, taking the total death toll to 6,159. France also recorded its highest death toll with 833 daily fatalities, raising concerns that France had still not reached the end of the ascent. Meanwhile New York Governor Andrew Cuomo reported 731 fatalities overnight the highest single day increase on record.The latest data indicates that more patience is needed before we start seeing these figures decline in any meaningful and persistent way.

Boris Johnson remains in intensive care, although is stable and in good spirits. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab who is leading the country in his absence indicated that any review on ending the current UK wide lock down will most likely be pushed back. A decision was due to be taken early next week on whether o extend the lock down. An extension almost goes without saying.