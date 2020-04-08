FTSE Drops As Death Rise

European stocks have opened on the back foot after two straight days of gains.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 8, 2020 4:10 AM
Downward trend
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
European stocks have opened on the back foot after two straight days of gains. A jump in coronavirus related deaths on both sides of the Atlantic has unnerved investors, who are desperately searching for signs that the curves are flattening.

The UK recorded a record number of coronavirus deaths, 786, taking the total death toll to 6,159. France also recorded its highest death toll with 833 daily fatalities, raising concerns that France had still not reached the end of the ascent. Meanwhile New York Governor Andrew Cuomo reported 731 fatalities overnight the highest single day increase on record.
The latest data indicates that more patience is needed before we start seeing these figures decline in any meaningful and persistent way.

Boris Johnson remains in intensive care, although is stable and in good spirits. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab who is leading the country in his absence indicated that any review on ending the current UK wide lock down will most likely be pushed back. A decision was due to be taken early next week on whether o extend the lock down. An extension almost goes without saying. 


Goldman Sachs have forecast a -6.5% contraction in 2020. However, this is dependent on the amount of time that the UK remains on lock down.  
UK job market grinds to a halt
There are growing signs of the economic hit that is coming. British employers demand for staff plunged in March with job vacancies declining for the first time in 11 years as the pandemic has brought hiring activity to a halt.

Sign of what’s to come
Meanwhile online fashion retailer also provided some insight as to the disruption that the sector is seeing amid on the ongoing lockdown. The online retailer warned that sales have dropped 20-25% in the last three weeks of trading. Bricks and mortar retailers will experience and even bigger hit; a potentially fatal blow for many that were already teetering on the edge.

FTSE Levels to watch
After rallying over 5% across the past 2 sessions, the FTSE is trading on the back foot, down 1.2% on the open. The FTSE remains above its 50 & 100 sma on 4 hour chart but within the horizontal channel that it has been in since around 25th March.
Immediate support can be seen at 5530 (50 sma) and 5400 (100 sma) prior to 5340 (lower support horizontal channel)
Resistance can be seen at 5780 (high 7th April) prior to 5831 (upper bound horizontal channel) a break above here could see the FTSE break out.


Related tags: Indices Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.