FTSE down as trade news continues to rattle markets

Trade threats seem to be becoming part of the landscape this summer and they keep knocking down markets across the globe.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 31, 2018 5:59 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Trade threats seem to be becoming part of the landscape this summer and they keep knocking down markets across the globe.


This morning Shanghai shares fell to their lowest level in two years after President Trump said he was ready to impose more tariffs on $200 billion worth of goods from China as soon as the public comment period on the plan ends next week.


In a lengthy interview with Bloomberg he also said that the Federal Reserve should support him more in his trade fight with China.  His trade-related comments didn’t stop there.


Repeating previous arguments, Trump also threatened to pull out of the World Trade Organisation unless the organisation starts treating the US better.


The FTSE stumbled early on all this news, trading 0.2% lower as property website Rightmove shares traded down 89% but the shares have been subdivided into one tenth of the previous price. Even so, property portal could end up being relegated from the FTSE 100 shortly if its share price continues to slide.


Earlier this year the company’s shares rallied amid a flurry of takeovers in the property sector, but falling house prices, particularly in London and increasing competition from Zoopla and PurpleBricks, ended up eroding Rightmove’s profits.


Whitbread shares climb as it agrees Costa sale to Coca Cola


The market has also been buzzing with the news that Whitbread is selling its Costa coffee brand to Coca Cola for £3.9 billion.


The sale is expected to be completed in the first half of next year and comes instead of the planned demerger which Whitbread CEO Alison Brittain had originally been discussing. The deal represents a good return for Whitbread, which purchased the coffee chain for £19 million. Whitbread shares were up around 15% on the news.


UK house prices lower


Though numerous analysts expected UK house prices to show a slight increase in August the market turned the other way and prices across the country declined by 0.5%.


Borrowing costs remain fairly low even after the latest Bank of England rate hike, but UK household finances are becoming slightly more stretched and the uncertainty over Brexit is seeping into the UK housing market.


Mortgage lender Nationwide, which has been compiling house price data since 1952, says that the overall housing market is still relatively in balance and that on an annual basis growth over the next few months remains in a fairly narrow range between 2-3%.

Related tags: Shares market Sterling Trump US UK 100 USD UK Commodities China Forex BOE Bank of England Wall Street GBP

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, Bitcoin analysis: A rebound for risk does not equate to risk on
Today 03:46 AM
Long S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 setups as bulls absorb big selling volumes
Today 02:40 AM
Nikkei 225, USD/JPY remain beholden to the US interest rate outlook
Yesterday 11:26 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Markets remain vulnerable despite BoJ pushback
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: BOJ “Green Lights” Resumption of Carry Trade but Questions Remain
Yesterday 03:04 PM
DAX forecast: Risk appetite improves
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.