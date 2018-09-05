FTSE dives on trade tensions EM fears and a Brexit boosted pound

The FTSE gapped lower on the open and continued to decline across the session with losses accelerating in the afternoon. A combination of continued weakness in emerging markets, a lack of progress in trade talks and a soaring pound have resulted in the FTSE shedding over 0.8% and slipping below 7400.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 5, 2018 11:38 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The FTSE gapped lower on the open and continued to decline across the session with losses accelerating in the afternoon. A combination of continued weakness in emerging markets, a lack of progress in trade talks, a drop in the price of oil and a stronger pound have resulted in the FTSE shedding over 0.8% and slipping below 7400.

Fear of contagion from emerging markets
The selloff in emerging markets has spread beyond Turkey and Argentina to some of the developing world’s largest economies such as Russia, South Africa, Mexico and Indonesia. These economies are seeing a sharp selloff in both stocks and currencies which is unnerving investors, with fears of contagion sending European shares lower and contributing to a softer open on Wall Street. Whilst Turkey and Argentina started out as the weakest links in the EM space, investors have been shaken and are broadly looking to reduce their exposure with investors questioning which economies are most vulnerable and where is spill over likely.

Trade tension remain as more tariffs loom
Running parallel to EM fears, concerns over escalating trade tensions are also driving market sentiment. A consultation period on Trump’s proposal to impose tariff on an additional $200 billion of Chinese imports comes to an end tomorrow and could see investors look to move out of riskier assets in Asia in the overnight session. This is a central negative theme which shows no signs of going anywhere soon. Clearly, President Trump is not about to soften his stance unless the Chinese (principally) make some serious concessions, which have not been made in three rounds of negotiations so far.

UK service sector grew faster than forecast
Adding to the FTSE’s woes was the stronger pound, which strengthen after better than expected service sector data. The service sector PMI rose to 54.3 in August, up from 53.5 in July and above forecasts of 53.9. The impressive figures for the service sector came as relief to pound traders following disappointing numbers from the manufacturing and construction sectors earlier in the week. The numbers also suggest that the dominant service sector is powering economic growth in Q3, which is expected to be around 0.4%, in line with Q2. 

Pound soars on Brexit hopes
The pound soared this afternoon, as traders finally had some encouraging Brexit news to cheer. The pound leaped 1.2% versus the dollar immediately after early reports of progress in Brexit talks between UK and Germany. There are suggestions that Germany will drop some key Brexit demands, a move which has just come in time for pound bulls after the chances of a Brexit deal had been looking extremely shaky.  


Related tags: UK 100 Forex GBP

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK 100 articles

united_kingdom_03
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 22, 2025 09:19 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 20, 2023 07:07 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.