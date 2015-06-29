(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The China A50 Index (proxy for the FTSE/Xinhua China A50) has staged the expected rebound below the 13640 intermediate resistance before reversing to the downside on Thursday, 25 June 2015. It has met the expected downside target at 11810/11670.

Please click on this link for a review on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, price action has managed to meet the minimum wave (2) target at 11670 (printed a low of 11610 on 26 June 2015) which is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of recent up move, wave (1) from 20 March 2014 low to 09 June 2015 high and 0.618 Fibonacci projection from 09 June 2015 high to 24 June 2015 high (see daily & 4 hour charts).

which is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of recent up move, wave (1) from 20 March 2014 low to 09 June 2015 high and 0.618 Fibonacci projection from 09 June 2015 high to 24 June 2015 high (see daily & 4 hour charts). The short-term term Stochastic oscillator has dipped into its extreme oversold level which highlights the risk of a short-term rebound in price action of the Index (see 4 hour chart).

The pull-back resistance of the former medium term ascending channel bearish breakout from its lower boundary (in brown) stands at 13470 (see daily chart).

The pull-back resistance at 13470 also coincides closely with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 09 June 2015 high to 26 June 2015 low and the pull-back resistance (in dotted pink) of the “Double Top” bearish breakout (see 4 hour chart).

The trendline resistance joining the highs since 09 June 2015 is now at 12900/13120 (see 4 hour chart).

The long-term RSI oscillator still has some room for further downside (as depicted by the pink box) before reaching its significant trendline support (see weekly chart).

The intermediate term RSI oscillator remains bearish below its resistance and the 50% neutrality level (see daily chart).

The next significant support will be at 10640 which confluences with the 50% Fibonacci retracement from recent up move, wave (1) from 20 March 2014 low to 09 June 2015 high and 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 09 June 2015 high to 24 June 2015 high (see daily & 4 hour charts).

The 10640/10180 significant support zone also coincides with the 200-day Moving Average (in orange)/50-week Moving Average (in blue) (see daily & weekly charts).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 12900/13120

Pivot (key resistance): 13470

Support: 11610, 10640 & 10180

Next resistance: 15000

Conclusion

Technical elements (combination of Elliot Wave, graphical & momentum indicators) suggest that the medium term bearish trend since 09 June 2015 remains intact.

However, the Index may see a short-term rebound above 11610 support towards the intermediate term resistance at 12900/13120 before another potential down leg emerges to target the significant support at 10640 with a maximum limit set at 10180.

On the contrary, a break above the 13470 weekly pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the expected medium term bearish trend to see a push up to retest the 09 June 2015 swing high at 15000.

Charts are from eSignal & City Index Advantage Trader

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.