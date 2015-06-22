ftse china a50 weekly outlook for 22 june to 26 june potential corrective rebound before new drop wa

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The China A50 Index (proxy for the FTSE/Xinhua China A50) has plunged lower and hit our expected […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 22, 2015 3:35 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

China A50 (daily)-weekly forecast 22 June 2015

China A50 (4 hour)-weekly forecast 22 June 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The China A50 Index (proxy for the FTSE/Xinhua China A50) has plunged lower and hit our expected downside target at 12860.

Please click on this link for a review on our previous weekly outlook

Key elements

  • The Index has broken below the lower boundary of medium term ascending channel (in brown) now turns pull-back resistance at 13640 (see daily chart).
  • The Index has also triggered a “Double Top” bearish breakout through the break of its former neckline support now turns pull-back resistance (in dotted red) at 13965 (see 4 hour chart).
  • The exit potential of the “Double Top” bearish breakout stands at 11810 which also confluences closely with a graphical support and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 20 March 2014 low to 09 June 2015 high at 11670 (see daily & 4 hour charts).
  • The intermediate term RSI oscillator remains bearish through the break of its former significant trendline support (seed daily chart).
  • The short-term Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region which suggests that a potential short-term rebound is round the corner (see 4 hour chart).
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principle, the Index has traced out a 5 wave downside movement since 09 June 2015 high with its extended 5th wave target at 12150 (1.00 Fibonacci projection from 09 June 2015 high to 17 June 2015 high) which is very close to the low printed last Friday, 19 Jan 2015 at 12211). This observation also suggests that a potential corrective rebound is round the corner after a 5 wave downside movement completes close to its 5th wave target of 12150 (see 4 hour chart).
  • The 13640/13965 significant resistance also confluences closely with the 50%/61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent steep down move from 09 June 2015 high to 19 June 2015 low (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 13640

Pivot (key resistance): 13965

Support: 12150 & 11810/11670

Next resistance: 15000

Conclusion

Technical elements remains bearish in the medium term through the bearish breakouts seen on its former medium term ascending channel’s lower boundary  and “Double Top” bearish chart formation.

However on the shorter-term, the Index is likely to see a rebound first above the 12150 intermediate term support towards 13640 with a maximum limit set at the 13965 weekly pivotal resistance before another round of potential downside movement occurs to target the 11810/11670 significant support zone.

On the other hand, a break above 13965 is likely to invalidate the medium term bearish scenario for a push up to retest the 15000 significant range top resistance.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.