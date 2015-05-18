(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The China A50 Index (proxy for the FTSE/Xinhua China A50) has drifted lower but remained above the 12860 weekly pivotal support as expected.

Please click on this link for a recap on our last weekly outlook.

Key elements

The Index has continued to hold above the 12860 which is also the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 09 March 2015 low to 28 April 2015 high and 50-day Moving Average (in blue) (see daily chart).

The intermediate term Stochastic oscillator has exited from its oversold region and still has room for further upside potential before reaching its extreme overbought level (see daily chart).

The short-term trendline resistance (in dotted red) joining the highs since 28 April 2015 is now capping the Index at 13480 (see 4 hour chart).

The upper boundary (resistance) of the medium term ascending channel (in orange) in place since 20 November 2014 low stands at 15860 which also confluences with the 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 20 March 2014 low to 05 March 2015 low (see daily chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 12860

Resistance: 13480, 14550, 15860

Next support: 11810

Conclusion

The Index needs to break above the 13480 short-term trendline resistance in order to gain impetus to resume its potential medium term upside movement to retest the 28 April 2015 swing high at 14550 in first step before targeting 15860 next.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 12860 is likely to invalidate the bullish scenario for a deeper slide towards the next support at 11810 which is also the lower boundary of the medium term ascending channel.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.