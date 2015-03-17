ftse china a50 weekly outlook for 16 mar to 20 mar pull back before another potential upside movemen
The China A50 Index (proxy for the FTSE/Xinhua China A50) has managed to stage a rebound and almost hit our expected target at 10890/11150. Please click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook.
Intermediate support: 10870
Pivot (key support): 10500
Resistance: 12040
Next support: 10030 & 9350/9200
Current technical elements have suggested the potential start of a multi-month bullish trend. However on a shorter-term term, do expect a pull-back first towards the 10870 intermediate support with a maximum limit set at the 10500 weekly pivotal support before another potential upside movement occurs to target the 05 January 2015 swing high at 12040.
However, a break below 10500 may damage the bullish tone to see a decline to retest the 10030 level. Only a clear break (daily close) below 10030 is likely to trigger a deeper slide towards the long-term pivotal support at 9350/9200 (see weekly chart).
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.