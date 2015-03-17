(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The China A50 Index (proxy for the FTSE/Xinhua China A50) has managed to stage a rebound and almost hit our expected target at 10890/11150. Please click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

The Index has broken above the former trendline resistance in place since 05 January 2015 now turns pull-back support (in dotted green) at 10870 (see daily chart).

The intermediate term RSI oscillator remains bullish above its horizontal support (see daily chart).

The 10870 pull-back support also coincides closely with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 09 March 2015 to the current 17 March 2015 high (see 4 hour chart).

The next support at 10500 is also the key 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 09 March 2015 to the current 17 March 2015 high (see 4 hour chart).

The 89-day Moving Average is coming to support the Index at 10030 (see daily chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its overbought region which highlights the risk of a short-term pull-back (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 10870

Pivot (key support): 10500

Resistance: 12040

Next support: 10030 & 9350/9200

Conclusion

Current technical elements have suggested the potential start of a multi-month bullish trend. However on a shorter-term term, do expect a pull-back first towards the 10870 intermediate support with a maximum limit set at the 10500 weekly pivotal support before another potential upside movement occurs to target the 05 January 2015 swing high at 12040.

However, a break below 10500 may damage the bullish tone to see a decline to retest the 10030 level. Only a clear break (daily close) below 10030 is likely to trigger a deeper slide towards the long-term pivotal support at 9350/9200 (see weekly chart).

