(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The China A50 Index (proxy for the FTSE/Xinhua China A50) has traded sideways above the 14190 downside trigger level. Note: Earlier this morning, the Index has broken below the 14190 level.

Please click on this link for a review on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

The intermediate term RSI oscillator remains bearish since the appearance of the bearish divergence signal (see daily chart).

The Index continues to evolve within a medium term ascending channel (in orange) in place since 20 November 2014 low with its lower (support) and upper (resistance) boundaries at 12860 and 15860 respectively (see daily chart).

The 12860 support also corresponds closely with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 20 March 2014 low to 26 May 2015 high (see daily chart).

The Index has broken below the 20-day Moving Average (in red) and short-term trendline support joining the lows since 29 May 2015 (in dotted green) at 14190 (see daily & 4 hour charts)

The former short-term trendline support now turns pull-back resistance at 14410 (see 4 hour chart).

The next intermediate support stands at 13630 which is also the trendline support joining lows since 18 May 2015 (see 4 hour chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator still has some room for further downside before reaching its extreme oversold level (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 14190/14410

Pivot (key resistance): 15000

Support: 13630, 12860 & 11810

Next resistance: 15680/15860

Conclusion

Technical elements are supporting for a further potential decline towards the intermediate support at 13630. Thereafter, the Index may see the risk of a short-term push up towards the intermediate resistance zone at 14190/14410 before another down leg materialises to target the next support at 12860.

On the contrary, a clear break above 15000 is likely to invalidate the consolidation scenario for a further upside movement to target 15680/15860 next.