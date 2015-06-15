ftse china a50 weekly outlook for 15 june to 19 june potential bearish move triggered through the br

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The China A50 Index (proxy for the FTSE/Xinhua China A50) has traded sideways above the 14190 downside […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 15, 2015 1:37 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

China A50 (daily)-weekly forecast 15 June 2015

China A50 (4 hour)-weekly forecast 15 June 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The China A50 Index (proxy for the FTSE/Xinhua China A50) has traded sideways above the 14190 downside trigger level. Note: Earlier this morning, the Index has broken below the 14190 level.

Please click on this link for a review on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

  • The intermediate term RSI oscillator remains bearish since the appearance of the bearish divergence signal (see daily chart).
  • The Index continues to evolve within a medium term ascending channel (in orange) in place since 20 November 2014 low with its lower (support) and upper (resistance) boundaries at 12860 and 15860 respectively (see daily chart).
  • The 12860 support also corresponds closely with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 20 March 2014 low to 26 May 2015 high (see daily chart).
  • The Index has broken below the 20-day Moving Average (in red) and short-term trendline support joining the lows since 29 May 2015 (in dotted green) at 14190 (see daily & 4 hour charts)
  • The former short-term trendline support now turns pull-back resistance at 14410 (see 4 hour chart).
  • The next intermediate support stands at 13630 which is also the trendline support joining lows since 18 May 2015 (see 4 hour chart).
  • The short-term Stochastic oscillator still has some room for further downside before reaching its extreme oversold level (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 14190/14410

Pivot (key resistance): 15000

Support: 13630, 12860 & 11810

Next resistance: 15680/15860

Conclusion

Technical elements are supporting for a further potential decline towards the intermediate support at 13630. Thereafter, the Index may see the risk of a short-term push up towards the intermediate resistance zone at 14190/14410 before another down leg materialises to target the next support at 12860.

On the contrary, a clear break above 15000 is likely to invalidate the consolidation scenario for a further upside movement to target 15680/15860 next.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.