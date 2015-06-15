(Click to enlarge charts)
What happened last week
The China A50 Index (proxy for the FTSE/Xinhua China A50) has traded sideways above the 14190 downside trigger level. Note: Earlier this morning, the Index has broken below the 14190 level.
Key elements
- The intermediate term RSI oscillator remains bearish since the appearance of the bearish divergence signal (see daily chart).
- The Index continues to evolve within a medium term ascending channel (in orange) in place since 20 November 2014 low with its lower (support) and upper (resistance) boundaries at 12860 and 15860 respectively (see daily chart).
- The 12860 support also corresponds closely with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 20 March 2014 low to 26 May 2015 high (see daily chart).
- The Index has broken below the 20-day Moving Average (in red) and short-term trendline support joining the lows since 29 May 2015 (in dotted green) at 14190 (see daily & 4 hour charts)
- The former short-term trendline support now turns pull-back resistance at 14410 (see 4 hour chart).
- The next intermediate support stands at 13630 which is also the trendline support joining lows since 18 May 2015 (see 4 hour chart).
- The short-term Stochastic oscillator still has some room for further downside before reaching its extreme oversold level (see 4 hour chart).
Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)
Intermediate resistance: 14190/14410
Pivot (key resistance): 15000
Support: 13630, 12860 & 11810
Next resistance: 15680/15860
Conclusion
Technical elements are supporting for a further potential decline towards the intermediate support at 13630. Thereafter, the Index may see the risk of a short-term push up towards the intermediate resistance zone at 14190/14410 before another down leg materialises to target the next support at 12860.
On the contrary, a clear break above 15000 is likely to invalidate the consolidation scenario for a further upside movement to target 15680/15860 next.