ftse china a50 weekly outlook for 13 july to 17 july potential consolidation phase above 1156011340

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The China A50 Index (proxy for the FTSE/Xinhua China A50) has tumbled towards our expected downside target […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 13, 2015 1:02 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

China A50 (daily)-weekly forecast 13 July 2015

China A50 (4 hour)-weekly forecast 13 July 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The China A50 Index (proxy for the FTSE/Xinhua China A50) has tumbled towards our expected downside target at 10640/10180 before a swift rebound occurred towards the end of the week.

Please click on this link for a review on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

  • The recent steep decline from its 14993 high printed on 09 June 2015 has managed to stall at the significant support zone of 10640/10180 (see daily chart).
  • The 10640/10180 support also confluences with the 200-day Moving Average (in orange), 50%/61.8% Fibonacci retracement from recent up move, wave (1) from 20 March 2014 low to 09 June 2015 high and 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 09 June 2015 high @8am to 24 June 2015 high @4pm (see daily & 4 hour charts).
  • Recent price action has staged a bullish breakout from its former trendline resistance (in dotted red) joining the highs since 09 June 2015 now turns pull-back support at 11560/11340 (see 4 hour chart).
  • The former intermediate term trendline support joining the lows since 19 November 2014 is now pull-back resistance at 13775 which also coincides with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the recent steep decline from 09 June 2015 high to 08 July 2015 low (see daily & 4 hour charts).
  • The short-term Stochastic oscillator still has room for further downside before reaching its extreme oversold level. This observation suggests that the Index may see a short-term pull-back in price action after last week’s swift rebound (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 11560/11340

Pivot (key support): 10180/10100

Resistance: 12600 & 13470/13775

Next support: 9300

Conclusion

Technical elements and Elliot Wave Principal suggest that a potential major (multi-month) swing low is place at 10180. On a multi-week horizon, the Index is likely to see a pull-back first below the 12600 intermediate resistance towards 11560/11340 intermediate support zone before another round of potential push up to target 13470/13775.

On the contrary, failure to hold above the 10180/10100 weekly pivotal support is likely to invalidate the bullish scenario for another round of decline to test the 9300 support in the first instance.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Economic Calendar

