



(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The China A50 Index (proxy for the FTSE/Xinhua China A50) has staged a direct decline towards the expected downside target zone of 13130/12860 instead of a “last push up scenario”.

Please click on this link to review our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

Price action has declined and almost reached the median line (support) of the medium term ascending channel (in orange) at 12860 which is also the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 09 March 2015 low to 28 April 2015 high (see daily chart).

Last Friday’s (08 May 2015) price action has formed a daily bullish “Hammer” candlestick pattern just above the 12860 support which suggests a potential bullish reversal in price action is round the corner (see daily chart).

The intermediate term Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its oversold region (see daily chart).

The Index is still capped by a short-term trendline resistance (in dotted red) joining the highs since 28 April 2015 at 13900 (see 4 hour chart)

The short-term Stochastic oscillator has almost reached its “extreme” overbought level which highlights the risk of a pull-back in price action of the Index (see 4 hour chart).

The upper boundary (resistance) of the medium term ascending channel in place since 20 November 2014 low stands at 15860 which also confluences with the 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 20 March 2014 low to 05 March 2015 low (see daily chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 13270

Pivot (key support): 12860

Resistance: 13900, 14550, 15860

Next support: 11810

Conclusion

The Index is likely to resume its medium term bullish trend in place since 27 October 2014 low. However, short-term technical elements suggest that the Index may see a pull-back below the intermediate term resistance at 13900 in the first instance. The supports to watch will be at 13270 follow by the 12860 weekly pivot for a potential upside movement to retest the 28 April 2015 swing high at 14550 in first step before targeting 15860 next.

However, failure to hold above 12860 is likely to invalidate the bullish scenario for a deeper slide towards the next support at 11810.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.