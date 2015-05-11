ftse china a50 weekly outlook for 11 may to 15 may medium term bullish trend to resume above 12860 s

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The China A50 Index (proxy for the FTSE/Xinhua China A50) has staged a direct decline towards the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 11, 2015 1:02 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


 China A50 (daily)-weekly forecast 11 May 2015

China A50 (4 hour)-weekly forecast 11 May 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The China A50 Index (proxy for the FTSE/Xinhua China A50) has staged a direct decline towards the expected downside target zone of 13130/12860 instead of a “last push up scenario”.

Please click on this link to review our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

  • Price action has declined and almost reached the median line (support) of the medium term ascending channel (in orange) at 12860 which is also the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 09 March 2015 low to 28 April 2015 high (see daily chart).
  • Last Friday’s (08 May 2015) price action has formed a daily bullish “Hammer” candlestick pattern just above the 12860 support which suggests a potential bullish reversal in price action is round the corner (see daily chart).
  • The intermediate term Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its oversold region (see daily chart).
  • The Index is still capped by a short-term trendline resistance (in dotted red) joining the highs since 28 April 2015 at 13900 (see 4 hour chart)
  • The short-term Stochastic oscillator has almost reached its “extreme” overbought level which highlights the risk of a pull-back in price action of the Index (see 4 hour chart).
  • The upper boundary (resistance) of the medium term ascending channel in place since 20 November 2014 low stands at 15860 which also confluences with the 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 20 March 2014 low to 05 March 2015 low (see daily chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 13270

Pivot (key support): 12860

Resistance: 13900, 14550, 15860

Next support: 11810

Conclusion

The Index is likely to resume its medium term bullish trend in place since 27 October 2014 low. However, short-term technical elements suggest that the Index may see a pull-back below the intermediate term resistance at 13900 in the first instance. The supports to watch will be at 13270 follow by the 12860 weekly pivot for a potential upside movement to retest the 28 April 2015 swing high at 14550 in first step before targeting 15860 next.

However, failure to hold above 12860 is likely to invalidate the bullish scenario for a deeper slide towards the next support at 11810.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.