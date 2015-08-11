(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The China A50 Index (proxy for the FTSE/Xinhua China A50) has staged a bullish breakout yesterday, 10 August 2015 and broke above the former trendline resistance joining the highs since 09 June 2015.

This one-day rally of 5% is being boosted by new government plans to stabilise the “fragile” stock market. State media reported that 200 plus state-owned enterprises (SOEs) will be consolidated with fresh capital injections and the lower limit of stock allocation for mutual funds has been increased to 80% from 60%.

Please click on this link to review our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

The Index has staged a bullish breakout from its former trendline resistance (dotted pink) joining the highs since 09 June 2015 now turns pull-back support at 10700 (see daily & 4 hour charts).

The 10700 pull-back support also confluences with an ascending trendline (in dark blue) in place since 08 July 2015 (see 4 hour chart).

The intermediate term RSI oscillator is still above its support which suggests that downside momentum is being contained at the moment (see daily chart).

The next significant resistance remains at 12600/12980 which confluences closely with the downward 50-day Moving Average (in blue) and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent steep decline from 09 June 2015 high @8am to 08 July 2015 low @12pm (see daily & 4 hour charts).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator still has some room further potential downside before reaching its extreme oversold level. This observation suggests a pull-back in price action of the Index (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 11100

Pivot (key support): 10700

Resistance: 12600/12980

Next support: 10180/10100 & 9700/9300

Conclusion

Current technical elements have turned the tide back to the bulls on a medium term (multi-week) basis. However, do expect a potential short term pull-back first towards the 11100 intermediate support with a maximum limit set at the key 10700 pivotal support before another round of potential upside movement materialises to target the 12600/12980 resistance.

On the contrary, failure to hold above the 10700 pivotal support is likely to damage the bullish expectation for a slide to test the 10180/10100 support. Only a break below 10180/10100 is likely to trigger a further decline towards the long-term key support at 9700/9300.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.