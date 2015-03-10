ftse china a50 weekly outlook for 09 mar to 13 mar potential push up towards symmetrical triangle ra

(Click to enlarge charts) Key elements The China A50 Index (proxy for the FTSE/Xinhua China A50) has been evolving in a potential “Symmetrical Triangle” range […]


March 10, 2015 12:00 PM
China A50 (daily)-weekly forecast-09 Mar 2015

China A50 (4 hour)-weekly forecast-09 Mar 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

  • The China A50 Index (proxy for the FTSE/Xinhua China A50) has been evolving in a potential “Symmetrical Triangle” range configuration in place since the 05 January 2015 swing high (see daily chart).
  • The lower boundary of the “Symmetrical Triangle” stands at around 10030 which is also the 89-day Moving Average and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 27 October 2014 low to 05 January 2015 high (see daily chart).
  • The upper boundary of the “Symmetrical Triangle” stands at 10890/11150 (see 4 hour char).
  • Recent price action has formed a daily “Bullish Engulfing” candlestick pattern at the lower boundary (support) of the “Symmetrical Triangle”(see daily chart).
  • The intermediate term Stochastic oscillator has just exited from the oversold region (see daily chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 10030

Resistance: 10890/11150

Next support: 9350/9200

Conclusion

As long as the 10030 weekly pivotal support holds, the China A50 is likely to see a potential push up towards the “Symmetrical Triangle” range top at 10890/11150.

On the other, failure to hold above 10030 is likely to invalidate the “Symmetrical Triangle” configuration for a deeper slide towards the next support at 9350/9200.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

Economic Calendar

