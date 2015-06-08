(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The China A50 Index (proxy for the FTSE/Xinhua China A50) has pushed higher but remained below the 15000 weekly pivotal resistance.

Please click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

A bearish divergence signal remains on the intermediate term RSI oscillator (see daily chart).

The Index continues to evolve within a medium term ascending channel (in orange) in place since 20 November 2014 low with its lower (support) and upper (resistance) boundaries now at 12860 and 15860 respectively (see daily chart).

The 12860 support also corresponds closely with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 20 March 2014 low to 26 May 2015 high (see daily chart).

The short-term support stands at 14190 (see 4 hour chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator is now right below its extreme overbought level (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 15000

Support: 14190 & 12860

Next resistance: 15680/15860

Conclusion

The Index needs to break below the 14190 support in order to trigger a potential deeper slide towards the 12860 level.

However a clear break above 15000 is likely to invalidate the consolidation scenario for a further upside movement to target 15680/15860 next.

