September 7, 2015 5:34 PM
What happened last week

The China A50 Index (proxy for the FTSE China A50) has managed to push higher and in today’s (07 September 2015) morning session, the Index has met the lower limit of our expected upside target of 9700/10180.

Key elements

  • Price action has managed to push higher from the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low of 8045 which confluence closely with a Fibonacci cluster at 8000 (76.4% Fibonacci retracement from 20 March 2014 low to 09 June 2015 high + 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 09 June 2015 high and 10 July 2015 high) (see daily chart).
  • The Index is now coming close to a trendline resistance (in pink) joining the 09 June 2015 high (before the horrendous 46% correction occurred) now at 10180 (see daily chart).
  • The daily (intermediate term) RSI oscillator remains bearish below its trendline resistance and the 50% neutrality level (see daily chart).
  • The next significant resistance stands at 11480 which is defined by the 200-day Moving Average (in orange) and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 09 June 2015 high to 24 August 2015 low (see daily & 4 hour charts).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Resistance: 10180 & 11480

Support: 8750 & 8000

Conclusion

Current technical elements are mixed. We turn neutral between 8750 and 10180 without any directional bias. Only a break above the 10180 resistance is likely to trigger a rally to towards 11480 next.

However, failure to hold above the 8750 support may see a slide to retest the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low of 8000.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

