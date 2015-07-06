ftse china a50 weekly outlook for 06 july to 10 july consolidate below key 1221012600 resistance bef

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 6, 2015 11:50 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

China A50 (weekly)-weekly forecast 06 July 2015

China A50 (daily)-weekly forecast 06 July 2015

China A50 (4 hour)-weekly forecast 06 July 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The China A50 Index (proxy for the FTSE/Xinhua China A50) has rebounded and retreated below the 12900/13120 intermediate resistance as expected (printed a high of 12568).

Please click on this link for a review on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

  • The trendline resistance joining the highs since 09 June 2015 is now at 12600 (see daily & 4 hour charts).
  • The 12600 resistance also confluences closely with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 09 June 2015 high @8am to 29 June 2015 low @12pm (see 4 hour chart).
  • The intermediate term RSI momentum oscillator remains bearish below its resistance and 50% neutrality level (see daily chart).
  • The next significant support zone will be at 10640/10180 which confluences with the 50% Fibonacci retracement from  recent up move, wave (1) from 20 March 2014 low to 09 June 2015 high, 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 09 June 2015 high @8am to 24 June 2015 high @4pm and the 200-day Moving Average (in orange) (see daily & 4 hour charts).
  • Since the low of 29 June 2015 @12pm, the Index has started to evolve into a short-term impending ‘Symmetrical Triangle” chart formation with upper and lower limits now at 12210 and 11400 respectively (see 4 hour chart).
  • The short-term Stochastic momentum oscillator still has room for upside potential before reaching its overbought region which highlights the risk of a short-term bounce/consolidation in the price action of the Index (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 12210

Pivot (key resistance): 12600

Support: 11400, 10640 & 10180

Next resistance: 13470

Conclusion

Current technical elements suggest that the Index may consolidate (within the “Symmetrical Triangle”) below the 12210/12600 significant medium term resistance zone before a potential final down leg materialises to target the significant support at 10640 with a maximum limit set at 10180.

However, a break above the 12600 weekly pivotal resistance (tightened down from 13470) is likely to invalidate the expected medium term bearish trend to see a push up to retest the 13470 resistance.

Charts are from eSignal & City Index Advantage Trader

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Economic Calendar

