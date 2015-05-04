ftse china a50 weekly outlook for 04 may to 08 may appears toppish below 14850 563082015
The China A50 Index (proxy for the FTSE/Xinhua China A50) has traded sideways after its relentless upside movement seen in the past one month (up by 34% from the low of 13 March 2015 to a high of 14557 seen on 28 April 2015).
Pivot (key resistance): 14850
Support: 13900 & 13130/12860
Next resistance: 15860
Based on current technical elements, the Index appears toppish on the intermediate term (1 to 3 weeks). Right now, the Index may see a potential final push up towards the 14850 pivotal resistance to complete the wave structure of the impending bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration (as depicted in the 4 hour chart) before a potential downleg occurs to retest 13900. A break below 13900 is likely to trigger a deeper decline to target the 13130/12860 support zone.
On the other hand, a clearance above 14850 may see a further squeeze up to target the next resistance at 15860.
