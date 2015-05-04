(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The China A50 Index (proxy for the FTSE/Xinhua China A50) has traded sideways after its relentless upside movement seen in the past one month (up by 34% from the low of 13 March 2015 to a high of 14557 seen on 28 April 2015).

Key elements

Price action is now coming close to the upper boundary (resistance) of the medium term ascending channel (in orange) in place since 19 November 2014 at 14850 (see daily chart).

The 14850 also corresponds to the upper boundary of a short-term bearish ascending wedge configuration (in pink) in place since 17 April 2015 and a Fibonacci projection cluster (see 4 hour chart).

The 20-day Moving Average (in red) and lower boundary of the short-term ascending wedge are supporting the Index at 13900 (see daily & 4 hour charts).

The median line of the medium term ascending channel stands at 12860 which is also the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 09 March 2015 low to 28 April 2015 high (see daily chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator still has room for further upside potential before reaching its “extreme” overbought level (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 14850

Support: 13900 & 13130/12860

Next resistance: 15860

Conclusion

Based on current technical elements, the Index appears toppish on the intermediate term (1 to 3 weeks). Right now, the Index may see a potential final push up towards the 14850 pivotal resistance to complete the wave structure of the impending bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration (as depicted in the 4 hour chart) before a potential downleg occurs to retest 13900. A break below 13900 is likely to trigger a deeper decline to target the 13130/12860 support zone.

On the other hand, a clearance above 14850 may see a further squeeze up to target the next resistance at 15860.

