ftse china a50 weekly outlook for 04 may to 08 may appears toppish below 14850 563082015

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The China A50 Index (proxy for the FTSE/Xinhua China A50) has traded sideways after its relentless upside […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 4, 2015 3:39 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

China A50 (daily)-weekly forecast 04 May 2015

China A50 (4 hour)-weekly forecast 04 May 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The China A50 Index (proxy for the FTSE/Xinhua China A50) has traded sideways after its relentless upside movement seen in the past one month (up by 34% from the low of 13 March 2015 to a high of 14557 seen on 28 April 2015).

Key elements

  • Price action is now coming close to the upper boundary (resistance) of the medium term ascending channel (in orange) in place since 19 November 2014 at 14850 (see daily chart).
  • The 14850 also corresponds to the upper boundary of a short-term bearish ascending wedge configuration (in pink) in place since 17 April 2015 and a Fibonacci projection cluster (see 4 hour chart).
  • The 20-day Moving Average (in red) and lower boundary of the short-term ascending wedge are supporting the Index at 13900 (see daily & 4 hour charts).
  • The median line of the medium term ascending channel stands at 12860 which is also the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 09 March 2015 low to 28 April 2015 high (see daily chart).
  • The short-term Stochastic oscillator still has room for further upside potential before reaching its “extreme” overbought level (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 14850

Support: 13900 & 13130/12860

Next resistance: 15860

Conclusion

Based on current technical elements, the Index appears toppish on the intermediate term (1 to 3 weeks). Right now, the Index may see a potential final push up towards the 14850 pivotal resistance to complete the wave structure of the impending bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration (as depicted in the 4 hour chart) before a potential downleg occurs to retest 13900. A break below 13900 is likely to trigger a deeper decline to target the 13130/12860 support zone.

On the other hand, a clearance above 14850 may see a further squeeze up to target the next resistance at 15860.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.